Watson excited to serve as office manager in Green River

Green River -

The Green River region has a new office manager, Jackie Watson joined the team on Dec. 01 and is eager to serve the public with their licensing and information requests. She comes to us from the Utah Division of Wildlife resources where she served for 15 years in different capacities, most recently as a sportfish biologist, managing blue ribbon fisheries and reservoirs in Utah’s central region. Watson has an M.S. degree in aquatic biology, emphasis on fisheries, from Texas State University. She is a past President of both the Utah Chapter and Western Division of the American Fisheries Society and remains an active member of the organization. Jackie met her fiancé, Jake, a Wyoming resident, in 2014 and has been earnestly pursuing employment with WGFD for the last five years. Jackie enjoys ice fishing, shed antler gathering, rockhounding, and tagging along on Jake’s big game hunts. She brings a wealth of knowledge which will undoubtedly serve her well in her new role as an office manager in Green River. In the winter she spends her free time reading and cross-stitching. Watson stated: “I am super excited to work with WGFD and to serve the community.”

- WGFD -