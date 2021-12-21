Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) Announces Partnership Collaboration with Red Matter Capital Ltd.
SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the ”Company”) (OTC:MNIZ) is pleased to announce that it will enter into a partnership collaboration with Red Matter Capital Ltd. - https://redmatter.capital/ - an innovative and regulated capital markets platform focused on the funding and trading of Web 3.0 blockchain, crypto and NFT projects and companies.
The following are part of this partnership collaboration:
* Provision of business development by Gen2 Technologies
* Longer term development of JV to focus on Security NFT market
* Listing of various Gen2 Technologies and affiliate companies on the Red Matter platform (NFT Sports, NFT Factory, Blockstone) propositions - tokens, NFTs etc.
* Monthly cash payments to Gen2 for services rendered and Red Matter for the sale of tokenized assets
As part of this agreement, Gen2 Technologies and Red Matter Capital are negotiating terms for a potential equity buy-in, which would allow Red Matter Capital to acquire a stake in Gen2 Technologies for no less than $5 a share.
Gen 2 Technologies CEO Mr. Michael Kovacocy stated: “As we continue to inflect from the bottom and drive our turnaround, we are concentrated on executing with partners who can allow us to both commercialize and trade the business development pipeline, which we have created over the last 12 months, and to also tap capital on favourable and accretive terms for our shareholders. Furthermore, we are aggressively seeking to fill out our strategic map in the NFT space and Red Matter Capital offers the technological differentiation and capital markets presence to tap into the market for Security NFTs.”
Mr. Prem Couture, CEO of Red Matter Capital stated: “Partners like Gen2 complement our plans for multi-asset class tokenization by bringing innovative Web 3.0 products to the market. We are excited to assist Gen2 in accessing a worldwide investor audience and to play a part in their success story. Importantly, we support their vision for a sustainable business model that complies with regulatory frameworks and creates a robust eco-system for Gen2 initiatives.”
For further queries, please feel free to email the Company at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.
The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," ''poised,'' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release.
Contact:
michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com
www.gen2technologies.com
http://twitter.com/@Gen2Technologi1
(440) 597-6150
Daniel Serruya
