Route 88 Library RoaSingle-lane Restrictions Tuesday in Bethel Park and Castle Shannon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 88 (Library Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park and Castle Shannon Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday, December 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in each direction on Route 88 between South Park Road and Connor Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday while crews conduct roadway repair work.

Mele & Mele & Son’s, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.79 million group paving contract. The overall project will conclude in April 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

