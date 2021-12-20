Submit Release
Flag-raising Ceremony Held at MPI to Celebrate the 22nd Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR

MACAU, December 20 - To celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, a flag-raising ceremony was held by the national flag honour guards of the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) on the main campus at 8 am on December 20th. President Im Sio Kei of the Macao Polytechnic Institute, members of the Administrative Board, directors of six academic units, department heads as well as teachers and students attended the ceremony to give their blessings to the Macao SAR.

At the flag-raising ceremony, the national flag honour guard of MPI students escorted the national flag, regional flag and institutional flag into the arena, marching perfectly with their heads held high. The flags, fluttering in the wind, were slowly raised with the majestic melody of "The March of the Volunteers", and the scene was solemn and grand.

Inheriting the spirit of patriotism and love of Macao, the Macao Polytechnic Institute has been committed to nurturing outstanding talents with a sense of patriotism, international perspective and social responsibility. Through the flag-raising ceremony university students can enhance their sense of identity and national pride to China, and thus actively and positively integrate into the overall development of China to make their contribution to the development of Macao and China.

