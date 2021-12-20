Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,018 in the last 365 days.

CE to travel to Beijing for four-day duty visit

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will travel to Beijing on 21 December and stay there until 24 December, to report to state leaders on the work of the Government and on the policy blueprint for next year.

While in the capital, the Chief Executive will meet with officials from ministries and committees of the Central Government.

To comply with anti-epidemic arrangements required for the visit, the Chief Executive has followed a strict set of rules regarding personal hygiene and health monitoring. Mr Ho has also been cutting down on situations involving mingling with crowds and has minimised the amount of time he has spent at public events.

The Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Hoi Lai Fong, will accompany Mr Ho on his duty visit.

While the Chief Executive is in Beijing, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, will be Acting Chief Executive.

You just read:

CE to travel to Beijing for four-day duty visit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.