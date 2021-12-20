Submit Release
News Search

There were 591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,018 in the last 365 days.

Full vaccination against COVID-19 a condition for any quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong

MACAU, December 20 - Macao and Hong Kong might have the necessary conditions for resuming travel between the places on a quarantine-free basis, once Hong Kong and the mainland had reached a similar arrangement.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, said those applying for quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong would need to ensure that a minimum of 14 days had elapsed since the second jab of their two-dose COVID-19 vaccination course. A valid nucleic acid test would also be required for those wishing to travel.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government’s reception to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the MSAR, Ms Ao Ieong said there would be a quota system for such travel at a trial stage. The size of the quota available for quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong would be set in a reasonable proportion to the size of quota available for quarantine-free travel between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The Health Bureau would have a vetting mechanism for applicants for such travel. The Secretary urged the public not to rush initially to apply for the scheme, in order to save quota for those with an urgent need to travel.

You just read:

Full vaccination against COVID-19 a condition for any quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.