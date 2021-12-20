Full vaccination against COVID-19 a condition for any quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong

MACAU, December 20 - Macao and Hong Kong might have the necessary conditions for resuming travel between the places on a quarantine-free basis, once Hong Kong and the mainland had reached a similar arrangement.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, said those applying for quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong would need to ensure that a minimum of 14 days had elapsed since the second jab of their two-dose COVID-19 vaccination course. A valid nucleic acid test would also be required for those wishing to travel.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government’s reception to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the MSAR, Ms Ao Ieong said there would be a quota system for such travel at a trial stage. The size of the quota available for quarantine-free travel between Macao and Hong Kong would be set in a reasonable proportion to the size of quota available for quarantine-free travel between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The Health Bureau would have a vetting mechanism for applicants for such travel. The Secretary urged the public not to rush initially to apply for the scheme, in order to save quota for those with an urgent need to travel.