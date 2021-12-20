Submit Release
Kansas Emergency Water Assistance from DCF

Have you  been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused drinking water and wastewater bills to go unpaid?

The Emergency Water Assistance Program (EWAP) is a federally funded program that is being administered for Kansas residents by the Kansas Department for Children and Families. 

The program’s sole focus is to restore or prevent disconnection of water to Kansas households.

Kansas was awarded $9 million to pay past due and/or disconnected drinking water and/or wastewater bills for Kansas households earning less than 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Once the funding is exhausted, the program will end.

Kansans may apply for this one-time benefit NOW.

DCF is required to pay public water utility vendors directly on behalf of qualifying households.

Water vendors partnership is essential to making timely payments. They are encouraged to submit requested documentation as soon as possible.

Learn if your household qualifies for the EWAP program:

Application for EWAP - English  Spanish​​

Review the frequently asked questions(FAQs) for the program - English Spanish​

The Emergency Water Assistance Program (EWAP) application for qualifying Kansas households is available now.

Once the funding runs out, the program will close. Submit the application as soon as possible.​

An EWAP qualifying Kansas household is:

  • Currently disconnected from drinking water and/or wastewater services or have received a disconnection notice. 
  • At least one adult household member must be responsible for drinking water and/or wastewater costs incurred at the primary residence payable to either the landlord or to the water utility vendor. 
  • At least one household member must be a US citizen or meet the lawful residency requirements.
  • Combined gross income equal to or less than 150% of Federal Poverty Level (FPL).  

2021 Income Eligibility Guidelines
Household Size 150% Monthly FPL
1 $1,610.00​
2 $2,178.00
3 $2,745.00
​4 ​$3,313.00
​5 ​$3,880.00
​6 ​$4,448.00
​7 ​$5,015.00
​8 ​$5,583.00
​9 ​$6,150.00
​10 ​$6,718.00
​11 ​$7,285.00
​12 ​$7,853.00
​13 ​$8,420.00
​14 ​​$8,988.00

To learn more -- go to the Department for Children and Families website here.

​​​

