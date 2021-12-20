Highway-railroad grade crossing surface repair award recipients announced for 2022

Contact:

LANSING, Mich. - As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) commitment to improving safety and the quality of Michigan's transportation system, MDOT has announced the recipients for the sixth annual Local Grade Crossing Surface Program. The complete list of 2022 recipients is available on the MDOT website.

"With approximately 4,800 public railroad crossing surfaces in Michigan, they can be very expensive to maintain or upgrade," said Peter Anastor, MDOT Office of Rail director. "In cooperation with local road agencies, this program can financially assist railroad companies in repairing their crossings, which will improve safety and provide smoother surfaces for road users."

Selected on a competitive basis established by state law, 50 projects were awarded approximately $3 million to fund highway-railroad grade crossing surface improvements. These projects could involve anything from minor asphalt repairs to installing completely new track and surface materials.

The program offers 60 percent funding for eligible projects, with railroads responsible for the remaining 40 percent of costs. All repair work is performed by the railroad company and its contractors, with cooperation for detour routes provided by the local road agencies. The railroad and local road agency are responsible for scheduling the construction work.