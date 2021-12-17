2021-12-17 10:10:11.27 St. Louis Woman Wins Top Prize on Holiday Scratchers Ticket

2021-12-17 10:10:11.27

A St. Louis woman has claimed a top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Cash Flurries” Scratchers ticket.

The $200,000 winner uncovered the first of two top prizes offered in the game after purchasing a ticket at Wallis Petroleum, 8445 Gravois Road, in Affton.

“Cash Flurries” is a $10 game with over $5.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including two prizes of $20,000.

Through Jan. 4, players can enter Missouri Lottery holiday-themed Scratchers or Draw Games tickets through the My Lottery Players Club or the Lottery's mobile app for a chance to win in the “Flip Flops and Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.