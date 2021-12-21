Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Announces The Sweetest Kid of the Year in NJ Mrs. Pescatore

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created fun award The Sweetest Kid of the Year. Three girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs, chose this year's NJ winner.

Congratulations Mrs. Pescatore for being chosen The Sweetest Kid of the Year in NJ”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; and generates proceeds to create and fund fulfilling experiences for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good created award The Sweetest Kid of the Year.

Three girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs chose the winner in New Jersey Mrs. Pescatore.

The three girls delivered a series of sweet cards and a wonderful cake to celebrate her award.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet. InaMinute thank you for writing the sweet story about delivering Mrs. Pescatore's goodies!'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.

