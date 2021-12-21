Recruiting for Good Announces The Sweetest Kid of the Year in NJ Mrs. Pescatore
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created fun award The Sweetest Kid of the Year. Three girls who work on The Sweetest Gigs, chose this year's NJ winner.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "We're ending the year; like we started...super sweet. InaMinute thank you for writing the sweet story about delivering Mrs. Pescatore's goodies!'"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact.
