Job Announcement - Juvenile Court Administrative Assistant

Salary $23,070.00 Annually

Location Grand Forks, ND

Job Type Part-Time/Regular

Department Unit 1 - Juvenile Court

Job Number 2021-U1-GF-74-JCAA2

Closing 1/3/2022 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

This part-time position works 20 hours per week, Monday through Friday. Exact days and hours to be determined upon hire.

If you are looking for a benefited, part-time position (20 hours/week) in a role supporting others and being a key person who makes sure everything in the office runs smoothly, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Thrives supporting others and managing many pieces of information at the same time.

Passionate about organizing.

Enjoys applying procedures and rules.

Pays strong attention to detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Gives excellent customer service.

Easily adapts and prioritizes duties.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma; and

Two years of secretarial experience

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3353508/juvenile-court-administrative-assistant-grand-forks?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs