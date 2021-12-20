Seiso Named Start-Up Innovator of the Year by Pittsburgh Technology Council
Information security firm honored at organization’s 25th annual Tech 50 AwardsPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seiso, a Pittsburgh-based information security consulting company, was named Innovator of the Year: Start-Up by the Pittsburgh Technology Council on November 10 at its 25th annual Tech 50 Awards. Each year, the Tech Council honors the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, service providers, and CEOs in the Pittsburgh region.
Founded in 2017, Seiso provides comprehensive information security solutions to clients across numerous industries. In winning Innovator of the Year, the firm was selected from a very accomplished list of finalists including: Confirmed LLC, ERIN, HIKE 2 LLC, My BFF Social, and NextLinkLabs.
“Technology is an ever-changing industry and we are always striving to not just stay one step, but many steps ahead for our clients, '' said Joe Wynn, Chief Executive Officer, Seiso. “Being recognized for our work by such an industry leading organization like the Tech Council is truly an honor for Seiso.”
This year the Tech 50 returned to an in person event and celebrated its 25th anniversary. Additional awards were given in the categories of AI/ML/Robotics, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Medtech/Health IT, Non-Profit/Education/Community, Solutions Provider - Innovative Tech, Solutions Provider - Services, and CEO of the Year.
About Seiso
Seiso is an information security consulting company focused on creating simple, effective security programs designed to evolve and mature within organizations over time. Seiso delivers cloud, enterprise, and application security solutions; builds and operates security programs for the most challenging, fast moving, and heavily regulated environments; and provides expert guidance and advice. Seiso’s approach focuses on harmony with the business, ensuring that security does not hinder organizational goals, and that its partners are able to make informed, risk-based decisions. For more information, please visit www.seisollc.com.
