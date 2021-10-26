Vegetation Management Industry Leader Anne Beard Joins GeoSpatial Innovations
Beard brings more than three decades of experience to GSIWASHINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc. (GSI) announced today Anne Beard has joined the organization as Director of Vegetation Management Solutions. Beard brings more than 30 years of experience to GSI, spearheading vegetation management programs for leading utility companies.
Prior to joining GSI, Beard served as Manager of System Forester & Asset Management at the Public Service Company of New Mexico. She was responsible for all aspects of Vegetation Management programs for both Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) including establishing/promoting a positive safety culture.
“We are thrilled to add an industry leader like Anne to our team here at GSI,” said Lisa Livingood, CEO & President, GSI. “Her experience running vegetation management programs for some of the nation’s biggest and most dynamic utility companies will help continue to drive GSI as a leader in vegetation management solutions for our clients.”
A demonstrated leader in vegetation management, Beard has served on the Board of Directors for the International Society of Arboriculture since 2014 and has presented at numerous industry conferences.
“I’m excited to join the talented team at GSI,” said Beard. “I believe the solutions we’ve developed are the solutions our industry needs to help our field and office teams work better together.”
One product under Beard’s direction will be GSI Forester, a vegetation management planning solution for electric companies. This dynamic, flexible program can be adjusted for a variety of tasks and purposes within the workspace -- allowing electric companies to coordinate contractors in the field with managers in the office. The desktop web portal communicates with the mobile field client side of the Forester software, enabling seamless, integrated workflow management.
Beard earned her Master of Business Administration with Honors from Oklahoma City University and her Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry from the University of Wisconsin -- Stevens Point.
About GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc.
Founded in 1999, GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc. (GSI) is a private, woman-owned software company providing software and services to natural gas & electric companies across North America and Australia. GSI delivers industry-leading software to improve productivity and safety for workers engaged in natural gas & electric design and optimization, vegetation management, and GIS implementation services. GSI is a certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To learn more about GeoSpatial Innovations, Inc., please visit: www.gsiworks.com.
###
Dan Ayer
Oyster Creative
+1 412-874-5256
email us here