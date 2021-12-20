Concierge Auctions Announces December/January Auction Lineup of over $73 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Concierge Auctions has released its December/January lineup of over $73 million of luxury properties spanning 6 countries and 3 U.S. states.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offerings include Project Y910, a rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest super yacht presently under construction with a team of architects, engineers, and designers available to curate your vision; a 28-plus acre oceanfront opportunity for development along Oahu’s North Shore; an Andalusian cortijo with a three-hectare enclosed complex featuring five independent buildings; a resort-style estate designed by renowned architect Lucky Bennett in the exclusive Keaolani gated community; and a historic multi-generational and beautifully restored estate in the heart of Boulder, Colorado.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy

Bid Now–March 31

A rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest super yacht presently under construction and a potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world, designed to one’s own taste. The yacht is listed for sale at €25 million and will auction No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting.

Designed by naval architect Robert McFarlane of McFarlane ShipDesign and architects Cor D. Rover, Andrew Winch and Oliver Stirling and ready for outfitting by Fincantieri Trieste, the world's largest shipbuilding groups known for diversification and innovation, Project Y910 is sustainable development at heart. The 120-meter luxury project “recycles” an existing ice class hull, by lengthening it, adding a complete new aluminum superstructure and a hybrid diesel electric propulsion to deliver a brand-new concept. The hull and superstructure are all but finished, and what remains is the luxurious interior and deck amenities, including the possibility of up to 18 staterooms and all common areas with accommodation for up to 36 guests and 50 crew members.

“Perhaps what makes Y910 unique is, not only that it’s one of the largest mega yachts in the world today, but due to the Ice Class 1A hull it is capable of cruising in challenging latitudes in total safety, allowing great exploration for all kinds of tastes,” stated Jack Mahoney of Boathouse Auctions. “At approximately 6,000 gross tons, Project Y910 hosts significant interior and exterior volumes. With a thousand possibilities for complete personalization, the new owner can give life to a unique yachting project, an explorer luxury megayacht, a private superyacht, a charter and event dedicated superyacht, or a luxury resort residence.”

“A dedicated team of engineers, architects, and designers are available to make the new owner’s dream a reality,” stated Althaus. “With a significant stage of completion thus far, the predicted delivery from the signature of the contract is just 18 months—significantly less time than 4 to 5 years when starting from scratch.”

Project Y910 additionally offers more than 25,000sf/2370m2 of accommodation and entertaining space, with more than 14,000sf/1360m2 of open space. Renderings/plans feature two pools (75sf/7m2 and 86sf/8m2) offering spacious gathering spots to soak up the sun and enjoy the scenery; two helipads; a helicopter lift/hangar; four tender garages to shuttle guests to and from shore in style; a large owner’s apartment on deck 6; two VIP apartments on deck 5, and 15 additional double-berth cabins on deck 4. Onboard garages will accommodate any type of vehicles, including all-terrain bikes, mini mokes, large SUVs, and a landing craft for their shuttle to/from shore.

Marconi Station | North Shore, Oahu, HI

Bid January 21–28

Set along Oahu's famous North Shore, Marconi Station, a 28-plus acre oceanfront opportunity for development, will auction in cooperation with listing agents Matt Beall of Hawaii Life and Anthony Provenzano and Matt Davis of Cushman & Wakefield ChaneyBrooks. Currently listed for $15 million, the estate will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“We are glad to once again be partnering with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this incredible property,” stated Matt Beall, Listing Agent. “Perfectly suited for auction and an end user’s ultimate vision, Marconi Station offers the potential to develop your dream compound along with one of the last opportunities to own on the exclusive North Shore of Oahu. Having had many successes together in Hawaii over the past decade, we’re looking forward to yet another successful sale with Concierge Auctions in this coveted oceanfront community.”

Stretching over four parcels and 838 feet of ocean frontage, tucked between premier destination Turtle Bay Resort and the lush James Campbell Wildlife Refuge, Marconi Station bursts with history. Named for Guglielmo Marconi, inventor of the means to transmit Morse signals across great distances, the station was originally built in 1914 as a wireless telegraph hub and was the largest in the world in terms of capacity and power. In 2013, the property was added to the National Register of Historic Places, which grants the four unique structures on the estate registered historic status: the two-story 15-room Marconi Hotel, an office building, the sprawling historic Marconi Powerhouse, and two-bedroom bungalow. Each building requires renovation, yet still allows for flexibility beyond the uses allowed by the property’s zoning code. Beyond the status and structures, the property also offers incredible privacy and an unbeatable location with convenient access to and from Kamehameha Highway via private road.

Los Gorriones | Andalusia, Spain

Bid February 3–8

Declared a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve set in the Natural Park of Cabo de Gata-Níjar, Los Gorriones will auction in cooperation with listing agent Victor García Ohlrich of Karlsen & Garcia International Real Estate. Previously Listed at €7.95 million, the expansive property, consisting of five independent buildings inclusive of a main house, guest house, luxury spa, and more, will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder with no minimum bid required.

“We are excited to partner with Concierge Auctions and work as a team to host a successful auction for my client. With their global relationships, world-class marketing, and deep database of prospective buyers, I am confident that we will be able to find the perfect new owner for this property,” stated García Ohlrich, listing agent.

Tranquility and privacy surround this Andalusian cortijo with a three-hectare enclosed complex featuring five independent buildings, all restored with luxury finishes and modern comfort in mind. The main villa surrounds a central courtyard and fountain, creating an atmosphere of serenity and peace. A guest house and a cozy caretaker’s home offer flexible accommodations for visitors and staff while the 733-square-metre luxury spa, flowing from the tropical gardens outside to the 20-metre-long heated indoor pool central to the building, offers a getaway on property. The spa is complete with a large gym and professional Kinesis machinery, two massage rooms, a sauna and Turkish bath, a large Jacuzzi, a chromotherapy room with heated loungers, several bathrooms with spa-style showers and bar, and an office and relaxation area. A heated white marble floor also stretches through the central space, with glass mosaic walls and pillars reflecting soft blue light across the pool. Atop the spa is a 702-square-metre rooftop lounge, presenting a breathtaking venue for entertaining or lounging. Outside, the grounds brim with tropical and colourful plants, native species palm trees and centuries old olive trees. A collection of sculptures dot the estate, designed using a range of materials including pieces of iron from the gold mine, chalk and stone. The property is surrounded by nine hectares plus an olive and palm plantation thriving from the rich volcanic soil. Whether one envisions a luxury family commune, ample space for a work/home environment, an investment opportunity, holiday home, or a boutique spa, the opportunities are limitless.

75-877 Keaolani Drive | Kailua-Kona, HI

Bid January 21–26

Tucked high on the coveted slopes of Holualoa, 75-877 Keaolani Drive will auction in cooperation with listing agent Carrie Nicholson of Hawaii Life. Currently listed for $7.75 million, the five-acre private turnkey resort will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions once again after successfully conducting numerous auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years,” stated Nicholson. “Their ability to produce a pool of elite buyers from across the globe along with their level of professionalism and marketing capabilities are truly unmatched. We’re looking forward to another successful auction and future partnership to come.”

The 6,825-square-foot, nine-bedroom estate rests in the exclusive Keaolani gated community. The main house, designed by renowned architect Lucky Bennett and built by Maryl Construction, is organized with entertaining in mind, with a truly seamless transition between the grounds and the house itself. The great room is extended by the outdoor lanai space, made even better by the “sweet spot” climate at 800-feet elevation. Just beyond the lanai, the lap pool and spa beckon for an afternoon of swimming and sunbathing. Surrounded by panoramic coastline and ocean views, the property’s idyllic location is further enhanced by 70-plus varieties of fruit orchards, coffee trees, and Hawaii’s largest private collection of hibiscus plant varieties. Guests can enjoy the three private guest suites, connected to the main house by a private covered walkway that meanders past a koi pond and two waterfalls. A gourmet kitchen, expansive primary suite, and countless massive windows complete the structure.

1507 Pine Street | Boulder, CO

Bid January 25–31

Centrally located in Boulder, Colorado, also known as “the city nestled between the mountains and reality”, 1507 Pine Street will auction next month in cooperation with listing agent Joel Ripmaster of Colorado Landmark-Multiprop Realty. Currently listed for $5.75 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

A true Colorado Landmark, this multi-generational estate resides in the heart of Boulder. Built in 1882 and restored 139 years later, this manor is a marriage of history and modern luxury. VP of Business Development, Caitlin Keys, notes that “the thoughtful restoration offers a buyer the unique opportunity to own a historic home that is also brand new.” Open the front door to high ceilings and an ornate staircase. The first floor also features a gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. Wide windows and multiple fireplaces offer countless spaces for both grand and intimate gatherings.

The main home has three bedrooms; two full and one half bathroom. The private, commercial grade elevator and staircase lead you to the separate upstairs apartment which includes two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Additional features include a four-car garage equipped with two electric vehicle charging stations, state of the art systems, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, and over nine foot ceilings. The property boasts views of the Flatirons and city, lush gardens, and a fully-fenced brick patio—all within one minute to the Pearl Street Mall, five minutes to the University of Colorado Boulder, seven minutes to the Flatirons, and forty minutes to Denver.

Additional Properties Include:

7695 Lahontan Drive | Lake Tahoe, CA

Bid January 20–25

Currently Listed for $5.995M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Mary Jo Johnson of Martis Camp Realty, Inc.

Castillo del Mar | Cabrera, Orchid Bay, Dominican Republic

Bid January 21–25

Currently Listed for $3.995M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Miguel Sebastian Rodriguez of DR Coastal Properties

251 Miskow Close | Canmore, Alberta, Canada

Bid January 25–31

Currently Listed for $3.8M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Ingrid Couillard and Landon Moseson of X

Queen’s Highway at Overhill Drive | Rainbow Bay, Eleuthera Bahamas

Bid January 21–27

Currently Listed for $3.68M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Alexander Neil McKinney of Graham Real Estate

11358 Greene Road | Tehachapi, CA

Bid January 19–24

Currently Listed for $1.895M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Gregory Moesser of Sotheby’s International Realty

Plus upcoming properties in California, West Virginia, and the Bahamas.