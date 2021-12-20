Advancing AI Drug Discovery in Clinical Trials at SMi’s 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference

SMi Group reports: Scientists to join 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference to learn about the breakthroughs in clinical trials in ai drug discovery

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 3rd Annual AI in Drug Discovery Conference welcomes attendees to join the two days of eye-opening key presentations on advancing ai drug discovery and to explore the opportunities of machine learning and AI in Drug Development.

The conference will be convening in London, UK on 14th and 15th March 2022.

Interested parties can register at http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR2, register by 31stD January 2022 and save £100.

Drug discovery has always been challenging, more so today than ever before. While there has been success in addressing many diseases, others remain intractable. With this is mind the two-day conference will have targeted sessions covering new breakthroughs within clinical trials and the treatment of disease, these include:

Keynote Speaker - Natural language processing from clinical trials to patent mining

• Extended search and export capability for clinicaltrials.gov

• Combining drug labels and patent claim extraction to interpret legal strategies

• Examples of additional use cases within pharma

• The future and possibilities of Natural Language processing

Peter Henstock, Machine Learning & AI Technical Lead, Pfizer

How AI enhances every stage of Clinical Research

• Challenges in the current and traditional clinical trial process

• Overview of AI and its applications

• AI in Clinical trial – pros and cons

• Case studies

• Regulatory guidance and ethics within AI

Bhupathy Alagiriswamy, Clinical Trial Manager, Clinical Operations, Boehringer Ingelheim

Towards in silico clinical studies to predict drug efficacy

• Assessing the complexity of chronic diseases by combining comprehensive molecular profiling of patients with AI-modelling

• Using disease models to support various steps of drug development

• How far are we from performing virtual clinical studies to evaluate drug efficacy?

Philippe Moingeon, Head of therapeutic area immuno-inflammation, Application of AI to drug development, Servier Pharmaceuticals

Attendee joining us so far include leadXpro AG, DISCNGINE, CHARM Therapeutics and many more. Register and download the conference brochure here http://www.ai-indrugdiscovery.com/PR2

