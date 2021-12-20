Tangem Sets Extremely Competitive Prices For Christmas
Tangem has set extremely competitive prices for their multicurrency card as part of their Christmas promotionZUG, Швейцария, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tangem has set extremely competitive prices for their multicurrency card as part of their Christmas promotion — $54.90 for a pack of two Tangem Wallets and $69.90 for a pack of three Tangem Wallets. Those who have already purchased gifts for Christmas should still take advantage of this promotion because it’s next to impossible to find packs of highly secure multicurrency cards at these prices.
The importance of using highly secure cards to provide redundancy cannot be overstated. A pack of two Tangem Wallet cards provides a layer of redundancy whereas a pack of three cards adds an extra layer of redundancy. A pack of two cards would enable to quickly access and control all crypto assets from the second card if the main card is lost, stolen, or damaged.
Moreover, if a cryptoholder choose to purchase a pack of three cards then just one card would be enough to recover all the crypto. Having a full set of wallet cards would permit to reset the password thereby allowing to retain full access to your crypto. This is incredibly important as this allows to not only securely store the crypto assets but also recover them with relative ease.
Any crypto enthusiast that wants something unique, long-lasting and technologically advanced during this holiday season should definitely take advantage of Tangem’s holiday promotion. Tangem’s competitively priced, highly secure and easy to use cards is something that every crypto user should consider, especially if they want to maintain control over their private keys.
Tangem Wallet allows users to handle over 1000 cryptocurrencies while also giving them access to DeFi, NFT, DeEX, and other services — all on one card. Tangem has gone to considerable measures to guarantee that its users would be able to handle the complexity of the crypto infrastructure with relative ease, as is the case with any high-tech product.
