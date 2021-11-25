Tangem Has Reinvented Hardware Wallets. Here’s Why It’s Important
Tangem has unveiled a brand-new line of hardware wallets to effectively solve the long-standing problems that exist in the current crypto infrastructure. The company has essentially reinvented the crypto wallet to make it more user friendly without compromising on security. You no longer need to plug a bulky device into your computer and write down seed phrases on paper to back up your crypto — just tap your Tangem card to an NFC-enabled smartphone.
“The unique property of our solution is the absolute impossibility of extracting private keys from the card chip, combined with the ability to back up to equally protected cards,” said Andrey Kurennykh, Tangem CEO & co-founder. With a Tangem card, you can carry out all kinds of transactions with your crypto assets, while the keys to your wallets will always remain under your sole control.”
Tangem’s new line of crypto wallets — Tangem Wallet and Tangem Note, come in the form of a sleek and stylish high-tech card that is easy to use, store and carry.
Tangem Wallet is a multicurrency hardware wallet designed to manage more than 1000 of cryptocurrencies with access to DeFi, NFT, DeEX and more – all in one card. Some may even call it the pinnacle of simplicity and security because of its ease of use and high level of security. Wallet has integration with cryptocurrency services for easy and fast trading and exchange of any coins
Tangem Note is a single currency digital banknote that supports 6 popular cryptos – BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, and DOGE. This card has been designed for those that are new to crypto and are looking for something that is simple to use. In fact, it is so easy to use that someone that doesn’t know how to carry out crypto transactions can still transfer his coins by simply handing over the Tangem Note with the crypto in it to whoever they want – just like they would with cash.
Tangem’s reinvention of crypto wallets was conducted whilst keeping two very important factors in mind – ease of use and usage security.
Ease of use is an integral part of any high-tech product and Tangem has gone to great lengths to ensure that new crypto users will be able to navigate the complexities of the crypto infrastructure with relative ease. The new Wallet cards unveiled by Tangem effectively help new crypto users avoid the inconvenience and security risks associated with writing seed phrases on paper. One tap from a backup card is all it takes to recover your crypto and the best part is that it’s just as secure as the main card. You may make two backup cards on each wallet.
Usage security is of the utmost importance when it comes to storing and backing up crypto which is why Tangem’s new wallets are not only EAL6+ certified (the highest certification level among direct competitors) but also one of the only hardware wallets that are IP68 certified, thus ensuring the highest possible rate of protection against environmental conditions.
About Tangem AG
Tangem AG – maker of a slimline hardware wallet for cryptocurrencies, in 2019 raised US$15M from SoftBank International for a breakthrough in mass adoption of blockchain technology. Tangem’s applications span from cash cards for Central Bank Digital Currency to un-hosted crypto wallets to enabling instant multi-sig blockchain accounts. Tangem also engages with system integrators to provide a fundamental physical component to blockchain applications for anti-counterfeit, identity and financial services.
About Tangem AG
Tangem AG – maker of a slimline hardware wallet for cryptocurrencies, in 2019 raised US$15M from SoftBank International for a breakthrough in mass adoption of blockchain technology. Tangem’s applications span from cash cards for Central Bank Digital Currency to un-hosted crypto wallets to enabling instant multi-sig blockchain accounts. Tangem also engages with system integrators to provide a fundamental physical component to blockchain applications for anti-counterfeit, identity and financial services.
