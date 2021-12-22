Zambian-born musician Sampa The Great one of the inspiring African creatives featured in new documentary, The Ones Who Keep Walking Five of the 20 African creatives features in new documentary, The Ones Who Keep Walking, presented by Johnnie Walker Zambian-born musician Sampa The Great one of the inspiring African creatives featured in new documentary, The Ones Who Keep Walking

New documentary feature, The Ones Who Keep Walking presented by Johnnie Walker, follows those creatives shaping the African future, from the inside out.

Making The Ones Who Keep Walking with Johnnie Walker was an opportunity to tell a story that reimagines how we see Africa and the creative renaissance taking place.” — Amarachi Nwosu

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, December 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ones Who Keep Walking - a feature-length documentary journey across Africa, told through the minds of trailblazers at the forefront of the continent’s creative renaissance – launches on DStv and TV5 Monde this month.In partnership with Johnnie Walker, in The Ones Who Keep Walking, director Amarachi Nwosu, explores the idea of what it takes to push creativity and culture forward, along the way meeting pioneers from the past and those presently shaping the African creative future.The documentary features more than 20 defiantly optimistic voices from across Africa including one of the biggest African artists of the moment and social media sensation, CKay (Nigeria), rapper & songwriter Sampa the Great (Zambia), dancer and artist Kamo Mphela (South Africa), Producer and DJ Nandele (Mozambique), legendary photographer James Barnor (Ghana), fashion designer Loza Maléombho (Ivory Coast), creative collective Urban Pitchaz (Kenya) and Bose Ogulu AKA Mama Burna (Nigeria) manager-mother to global superstar and Johnnie Walker partner, Burna Boy.Through never-before heard stories, and in-depth conversations, viewers gain an insight into how fresh creative energy, sheer determination, and a pioneering spirit is bringing authentic African expression to the world. Through different cultures, passions and challenges Director Amarachi Nwosu showcases a continent united in striving for collective progress.“Making The Ones Who Keep Walking with Johnnie Walker was an opportunity to tell a story that reimagines how we see Africa and the creative renaissance taking place. Telling powerful stories from the Afrofuturist lens is what inspires me, so having the opportunity to shine a light on these amazing people and their incredible journeys, all whilst showcasing the spirit and beauty that embodies Africa, is a dream come true. I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” says Nwosu, a Forbes Africa ‘30 Under 30 2021’ alum.Produced by Something™ Originals and a team of 200+ creatives and talent from across Africa, The Ones Who Keep Walking picks up on the closing provocation of The Man Who Walked Around the World - ‘what’s next?’ - to shine a light on those who embody the spirit of Keep Walking and who, on their own terms, are forging a bold new direction for their countries, cultures, and the World.“To defiantly hold on to your dreams, you have to have to believe in yourself and the process. This journey takes the form of boldness and honesty and refusing to stand still. In viewing The Ones Who Keep Walking we hope others will be inspired to embrace the spirit of two small words that have been inspiring people across the world for more than 20 years – Keep Walking – and take bold steps forward towards forging their own paths,” says Deshnie Govender, Brand Manager Johnnie Walker & IPS Partner Emerging Markets.From a continent that hasn’t always been able or given the opportunity to truly express its own identity, The Ones Who Keep Walking shows an Africa reshaping itself and its future from the inside out.• The full film will be broadcast through a partnership across the continent with DSTV channels: Africa Magic Family, Maisha Magic East, Zambezi Magic, Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Channel O and Canal+ owned TV5 Monde. The documentary will also have several repeats across all channels.• #JohnnieWalker #KeepWalking #TheOnesWhoAbout Some of the Talent:Côte d'Ivoire: Abidjan Fashion Designer Loza Maléombho utilises a multicultural approach to her designs, tailored with a futuristic sensibility. Since being adorned by the likes of Beyoncé, Loza’s works have enjoyed significant global reach, but West African royalty remains her biggest source of inspiration in creating a modern aesthetic that honors her history.Mozambique: Artist-producer Nandele began his journey as a drummer, rapper, and club promoter eventually morphing into a producer whose alternative sound has begun transcending the borders of Mozambique. Through his ever-growing global recognition, a light is being put on Mozambique, a country not often known for its music scene.Zambia: Zambian-born musician Sampa The Great grew up in Botswana, lived in Australia and is currently based in Cape Town. With an art reflective of her reality, Sampa’s music explores her roots, migration, and spirituality as she infuses hip-hop with traditional sounds and rhythms.ENDSNOTES TO EDITORS:Watch film here:Visual Assets:About Johnnie WalkerFor over two centuries Johnnie Walker has been committed to a spirit of progress and moving forward. Through this new feature documentary – part of an ongoing global roll-out of the next chapter in their iconic Keep Walking campaign and a follow-up to the release of The Man Who Walked Around the World in November 2020 - the brand sets out to explore what the next 200 years of Keep Walking can look like.About DiageoDiageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

The Ones Who Keep Walking - Johnnie Walker