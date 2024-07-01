CSA TEAMS UP WITH CULTURE DIPLOMAT UNIK ERNEST WITH AFROBEATS/AMAPIANO EXPERIENCE IN CANNES
Held during Cannes Lions week, the experience brought Africa’s cultural pulse to the French Riviera.
African culture has such incredible momentum globally and we were thrilled to be involved with Unik in what was a quintessential Cannes experience.”CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global business strategist and Cultural Architect, Unik Ernest, along with Cape Town-based culture & entertainment brand marketing agency, CSA, brought African music culture to the Cannes Lions when they hosted a special Afrobeats/Amapiano Experience on June 19th.
— Davin Phillips
The Experience, which brought African beats to the glamorous creative industry week, was attended by, amongst others, Haitian-American music star, Wyclef Jean, and Nigerian performer, Mr Eazi, American record executive Steve Stoute and Ludacris’s wife Eudoxie Bridges.
“African culture has such incredible momentum globally and we were thrilled to be involved with Unik in what was a quintessential Cannes experience. Unik is the consummate cultural diplomat, event architect and connector and we can’t wait to do it again next year,” said David Phillips, Executive Director at CSA.
The well-subscribed Afrobeats/Amapiano Experience was the penultimate on the exclusive event series created by Unik’s Culturin series held during Cannes Lions week.
“The world needs more beautiful stories, and Culturin harnesses the power of storytelling, technology and cultural insights to amplify local cultures on a global stage,” said Unik Ernest.
Haitian born, Manhattan-based nightlife guru and business leader, Unik Ernest seamlessly blends culture and hospitality to forge genuine connections with artists and brands, governments and corporations through impactful partnerships in the public, private and philanthropic sectors. A formal launch for his bespoke media and travel company will take place in New York City this Fall to coincide with New York Fashion Week.
With offices in Cape Town, London and Los Angeles, culture & entertainment brand marketing agency CSA builds and enhances brand relevance across Africa and globally through narrative-led, talent-led popular culture marketing campaigns.
