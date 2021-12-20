SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference - A Virtual Conference with Online Access Only

SMi Group Reports: SMi decided to open the conference and workshops to all microbiologists by transforming it into a virtual event only on 17-18 January 2022.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference will no longer take place in London, UK. Instead, the conference is taking place on 17 and 18 January 2022 and will open its doors to a global audience delivering the event virtually with online access only.

All interested parties who would like to attend the conference and/or workshops visit http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR4

The conference is proudly chaired by Di Morris, Clinical Auditor, AstraZeneca

Di Morris - MRSC Chemistry and PGDiPS and a Qualified Person under permanent provisions since 1993; Pharmaceutical industry for over 30 years/ a number of years as a Medicines Inspector for the MHRA. Di/worked in the areas of Quality Control (Chemistry and Microbiology), Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs/worked with a wide range of dosage forms including sterile products, biological, and non-sterile products.

Key reasons to attend include:

• Discover case studies in establishing holistic Contamination Control Strategies and Real-Time Viable Air Particle Counting with leaders in the pharmaceutical industry

• Gain insight the current state of Endotoxin testing, including alternative test methods and strategic approaches to method validation

• Explore the best practice in data integrity and the automation of environmental monitoring in the Microbiology Quality Control Lab

• Join the important panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in the workplace with an experienced line-up of speakers

• Discuss the latest developments in the detailed, rapid detection of microbes in pharmaceutical water

To view the full 2-day agenda and full speaker line-up, download the brochure from http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR4

There are two interactive workshops taking place virtually also on 19th January 2022

Workshop A: Keys to a Successful Contamination Control Strategy

Workshop Leaders: Benoit Ramond, Head of Microbiology & Sterile technologies, Sanofi and Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS

Workshop B: Implementing a Contamination Control Strategy (CCS) and Associated Aseptic-Containment Strategy (ACS) with Case Study of filling an ATMP Viral Vector

Workshop Leaders: James Drinkwater, Head of GMP Compliance, Aseptic Processing & GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH and Holger Kranenburg, Head of Aseptic Processing Technologies, F Ziel GmbH

Interested in joining you can register your place for £899 for the conference and £599 for each of the workshops http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR4

SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK

Conference: 17-18 January 2022

Workshops: 19 January 2022

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR4

