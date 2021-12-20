5th World Wellness Weekend announces recipients of the 2021 World Wellness aWWWards
This aWWWard honors professionals and corporations that have gone above and beyond in 2021 to grow awareness about the UNITED NATIONS’ 3rd Sustainable Development Goal “Good Health and Wellbeing for All” striving to promote Wellness For All.
5th World Wellness Weekend announces recipients of the 2021 World Wellness aWWWards
Since 2017, non-profit World Wellness Weekend inspires and empowers millions of avid wellness enthusiasts and “weekenders” around the world to be more active more often with family, friends, colleagues and “wellness buddies” following 5 Pillars of Wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, Sense of Purpose and Solidarity.
In 2021, WWW was celebrated in 133 countries by 2,300 venues thanks to the support of 100+ Ambassadors and Coordinators, volunteering their time and passion with local businesses, associations, under privileged communities and local officials. Thousands of in-person activities and workshops were organized in accordance with local health regulations, and 52 hours of wellness videos were produced to encourage those at home to could also be active.
The World Wellness aWWWards honor people and businesses that truly make a difference, standing as beacons of hope, making enthusiasm “safely” contagious for all stakeholders. We are humbled by their relentless efforts to make wellness accessible to All, as they inspire people to become influencers among their friends, family, colleagues, and “wellness buddies” as agents of positive transformation.
*** OUTSTANDING DESTINATIONS 2021 ***
BRASIL MOST ACTIVE COUNTRY IN THE WORLD (597 VENUES)
ROUTE DES VILLES D’EAUX (AUVERGNE - FRANCE) MOST ACTIVE REGION IN THE WORLD (12 THERMAL TOWNS mobilized with 59 ACTIVITIES)
PUNTA CANA (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) MOST ACTIVE CITY IN THE WORLD (120 ACTIVITIES)
NIEDERBRONN-LES-BAINS (ALSACE - FRANCE) MOST ACTIVE CITY IN EUROPE (43 ACTIVITIES)
VAL DI FIEMME (TRENTINO - ITALY) MOST ACTIVE VALLEY IN THE WORLD (30 ACTIVITIES)
*** OUTSTANDING COMPANIES 2021 ***
JIVA SPAS (INDIA) MOST ACTIVE HOTEL SPA BRAND IN THE WORLD (all 51 spas were active)
SATSANGA SPA & WELLNESS VILA GALÉ HOTELS (PORTUGAL) MOST ACTIVE HOTEL SPA BRAND - EUROPE (all 22 spas were active)
SHARJAH LADIES CLUB MOST ACTIVE CLUB IN THE UAE (all 10 branches were active)
AQUA SANA SPAS MOST ACTIVE SPA BRAND IN THE UK & IRELAND (all 6 spas were active)
BRICK BODIES (USA) MOST ACTIVE FITNESS CLUB (all 3 locations offered 25 free classes)
MELIA PUNTA CANA BEACH RESORT (DOMINICAN REPUBLIC) MOST ACTIVE RESORT IN THE WORLD (13 super original activities)
BIOLOGIQUE RECHERCHE (FRANCE) WELLNESS CHAMPION – SKIN CARE & SELF CARE
IMMUNOCOLOGIE (USA) WELLNESS CHAMPION – SKIN CARE & SELF CARE
LEMI (ITALY) WELLNESS CHAMPION – EQUIPMENT FOR HOSPITALITY, SPAS & MEDICAL
MINDBODY (USA) WELLNESS CHAMPION – LIFESTYLE BRAND
*** OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUALS 2021 *** (alphabetical order)
11 in LATAM, 10 in EUROPE, 2 in ASIA, 2 in CANADA, 2 in INDIA
Flavio ACUNA AMBASSADOR DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Rekha CHAUDHARI AMBASSADOR INDIA
Simone CIOLLI AMBASSADOR EMILIA ROMANA (ITALY)
Ana COELHO AMBASSADOR PORTUGAL
Phiane DUQUET AMBASSADRICE QUEBEC (CANADA)
Eduardo FINCI AMBASSADOR EMERITUS LATIN AMERICA
Cinzia GALLETTO AMBASSADOR PIEMONTE & LIGURIA (ITALY)
Gabriela GERGIC AMBASSADOR ARGENTINA
Jessica HERREDIA AMBASSADOR CHILE
Ana LEDINSKI AMBASSADOR CROATIA
Hylton LIPKIN AMBASSADOR HUE PROVINCE (VIETNAM)
Francisco LUGO SOCIAL MEDIA AMBASSADOR - LATIN AMERICA
Prof. Vladimir MOZETIC AMBASSADOR PRIMORJE-GORSKI KOTAR & ISTRA (CROATIA)
Cristina MUQUINCHE AMBASSADOR ECUADOR
Andrea PAMBIANCHI AMBASSADOR of FITNESS (ITALY)
Rosemary RAMOS AMBASSADOR JEQUITINHONHA VALLE (BRASIL)
Dianna RUAS AMBASSADOR BRASIL
Antonio Carlos Aranha RUAS AMBASSADOR TRIPLE BORDER (BRASIL)
Maria Alejandra RUMBOS AMBASSADOR Isla de Margarita (VENEZUELA)
Milagros SERRANO AMBASSADOR PERU
Reena SHETH AMBASSADOR for JIVA SPAS (INDIA)
Vânia SOUSA COORDINATOR PORTUGAL
Katja TREMBLAY-PRPIC AMBASSADRICE LAURENTIDES (CANADA)
Riccardo TURRI WELLNESS VISIONARY - VAL DI FIEMME (ITALY)
Julie WREN AMBASSADOR BELGIUM
Nyoman YASTAMA COORDINATOR - HUE PROVINCE (VIETNAM)
Kristijan ZULLE AMBASSADOR CROATIA
*** TESTIMONIAL ***
Anne Guillier – Mayor Niederbronn Les Bains (Alsace – France)
“Many thanks to Jean-Guy de Gabriac, founder of the World Wellness Weekend, for his enthusiasm. Since his visit to our thermal and touristic city, associations, health professionals, shopkeepers, artists, elected officials and agents of the town have worked together to carry this message: "it is ESSENTIAL to take care of oneself each and every day."
SAVE THE DATE
6th World Wellness Weekend
16-17-18 September 2022
Contact: Jean-Guy de Gabriac - Founder World Wellness Weekend
jean-guy@weekend-wellness.com
www.wellmap.org (16 languages)
#wellnessforall #wellnessbyall #worldwellnessweekend #BeActive
*** More about World Wellness Weekend ***
Since 2017, World Wellness Weekend promotes healthy lifestyles through safe, fun and free activities in alignment with the United Nations’ third Sustainable Development Goal “Good health and well-being for all”.
Available in 16 languages, wellmap.org enables the public to locate on any device 2,310 participating venues listed in 133 countries. This “World Wellness Map” helps wellness enthusiasts and “weekenders” find wellness professionals around the globe and around the corner for original activities, staycations, getaways, retreats and wellness weekends.
All they have to do is press on “Locate Me”, or type the name of a city they want to visit, or click on “Where Next” to access filters sorting out categories of venues and types of activities in each city or country. Intuitive features make it easy to contact them directly to learn more about upcoming activities, indulge on special offers and exciting packages to enjoy with friends, family and wellness buddies.
World Wellness Weekend connects professionals in wellness, fitness, beauty, hospitality, holistic health and tourism in order to create synergies in cities for locals and tourists to enjoy Wellness activities with as many weekends of wellness as possible.
World Wellness Weekend is supported by 60+ international professional federations, six Ministers of Health, Sports and Tourism, and 30 Mayors, Visitors bureaus and Chambers of Commerce in Argentina, Brasil, Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Quebec ; and the European Week of Sports BeActive.
“Wellness is not just a decision you take to improve your mental & physical health: it is also an act of influence to inspire those around you to become the best version of themselves”, says Jean-Guy de Gabriac, founder World Wellness Weekend and international wellness advisor since 2001.
Jean-Guy de Gabriac
World Wellness Weekend
jean-guy@weekend-wellness.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
6th World Wellness Weekend 2022 Video Teaser