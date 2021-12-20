More about Carr Issues Statement on Passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today issued the following statement on the passing of United States Senator Johnny Isakson:

“When I was a young man just getting started in politics, I wanted to be like Johnny Isakson," said Carr.

“Johnny was the first person I voted for when I was 18 and was the first person I worked for in politics. Over time, he became a mentor and a close friend. I will never forget the time spent with him, whether in the halls of the Senate or the back roads of Georgia. And I will always be grateful for his wisdom and guidance, and how he taught us to live life as if there were only two kinds of people – friends and future friends.

“Johnny Isakson exemplified everything you would want in a public servant, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest Georgia ever had. I try to live up to his example every day.

“Joan’s and my heart go out to all of the Isaksons, who over the years became like family to us.”

