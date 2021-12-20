OPWDD Announces Assistive Technology and E-Mod Request for Propos...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) is pleased to announce that we have released a Request for Proposals (RFP) that will streamline and improve the process used for people with developmental disabilities to access assistive technology and make needed modifications to their homes and vehicles. Currently, this process can be complicated, lengthy and confusing for people who need these physical enhancements to their personal environment to more easily enjoy their homes and their communities.

OPWDD is dedicating $250,000 in enhanced federal funding received through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to evaluate and redesign the business functions and policies related to processing, approval and delivery of these vital Home and Community-Based Services. With the release of the RFP, OPWDD is seeking a qualified applicant to analyze the program’s current processes and prepare written recommendations for expanding the availability of these services and improving people’s experience with OPWDD as they seek these supports for their lives.

The project will also include developing and implementing a training program for service providers, clinicians and OPWDD staff who play a role in bringing these services to people with developmental disabilities.

This RFP is part of a greater effort to enhance, improve and transform key aspects of the OPWDD service system using COVID-19 relief funds awarded by the federal Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services. These funds are targeted to specific activities across a wide range of OPWDD programs and provide a timely opportunity to address critical challenges. I hope you’ll watch for future announcements and check our website regularly for updates on these exciting projects.

Today’s RFP can be found on our website on our main procurement opportunities page You can read more about OPWDD’s plans for all of its ARPA funds at: https://opwdd.ny.gov/american-rescue-plan-act-arpa.

Sincerely,

Kerri E. Neifeld Acting Commissioner