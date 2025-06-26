NEW EPISODE of Accessing Life: A Conversation with Commissioner W...

"I come to the system as a family member of someone with a developmental disability. We're making sure that self-advocates and family advocates are as involved as possible." - Willow Baer, OPWDD Commissioner

In this episode Chester and BJ talk with newly sworn-in OPWDD Commissioner Willow Baer about the future for the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and how your voice plays a huge part. Listen to the Episode

