Fleet of Angels Emergency Assistance Programs Proving Highly Successful for Horses in Crisis

What we want to do, in every case we can, is make it possible for horses to remain with their families and receive good feed and care while their owners repair, regroup, and recover.” — Elaine Nash, Fleet of Angels Founder and Executive Director

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleet of Angels is one of the nation's leaders in emergency response to animal-related disasters and emergencies.

In an interview with Elaine Nash, Founder and Executive Director of FOA, she shared the following, “The number of natural disasters that affect horses has literally exploded over the last three years. Before that we had only two or three major hurricanes, wildfires, and floods a year that necessitated our providing feed and services to the equine victims of those storms. Now the disasters are constant. It's traumatizing for all animals, but horses are especially vulnerable to being abandoned to face the storm alone, being injured, or being sold when storm damage creates a financial crises for their owners. What we want to do in every case we can is make it possible for horses to remain with their families and receive good feed and care while their owners repair, regroup, and recover. We've developed processes and programs that are proving to be extremely successful at accomplishing that goal. And, of course, our donors really are the wind beneath Fleet of Angels' wings.”

The organization came to the aid of thousands of equine victims of disasters in 2021 and anticipates the need to be even greater in 2022. Here are just a few examples of how their super supporters have furthered the organization’s mission.

Hay There

“HayThere!", is FOA’s emergency horse hay program. They provided hay for over 5000 equines in crisis in 2020 during the Covid shutdown, and have provided hay or other emergency assistance to almost 5000 more equines in crisis during 2021.

Colorado Wildfires

Emergency grants are now available for equine evacuation centers, horse rescues, and individual owners in financial distress due to the December 30, 2021 Colorado fires. Equine owners may apply for FOA program grants online at www.FleetOfAngels.org.

Oregon

Hay from Fleet of Angels helping feed rescued and evacuated horses in Oregon during record-breaking fire season. 2021.

Southeast Tornadoes

Traumatized, but safe. Fleet of Angels and The Freedom Reigns Disaster Response Team working together to help those in need. FOA funded the supplies and hay for tornado victims.

Fleet of Angels has a Transportation Program that transports horses from danger to safety. They also have a Bonded for Life grant program that helps keep bonded horses together when horses that are attached to each other have to find a new home.

As 2021 closes, Fleet of Angels continues working to help victims of natural disasters. Faced with the southeast’s recent historic tornado outbreak along with a 650 square mile burn in Kansas, Fleet of Angels is already working to help Colorado’s victims of Thursday’s fire outbreak. Many People have lost everything including the lives of horses and other animals. Others are trying to move forward with rebuilding and caring for animals that are safe but are without funds and other means to provide feed and care for them.

Fleet of Angels wants to thank their donors and volunteers for the support given to the organization this year. The care is felt on a daily basis. The time, financial support and commitment given to FOA is invaluable and truly helps the organization move forward in its mission.

Those who want to help Fleet of Angels provide lifesaving services for equines in crisis may contribute by making a donation at https://www.fleetofangels.org/

For more information, please contact Fleet of Angels directly. Elaine Nash, Founder and Executive Director, can be reached at Director@FleetOfAngels.org.