Kauai Songstress Takes you to “Paradise” With Her Latest Single
EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing the momentum of original songs that captivate her listeners, Nialanii has taken you on a Holiday https://youtu.be/TW9xeCGSeVA and had you Turn to Me https://youtu.be/VHNPPMhI9Gs . With her latest single dropping Dec. 28th, she takes you on a soul- soothing, head- bobbing, musical journey to Paradise.
Described as a modern day Sade, Nialanii delivers a sultry smooth rhythm and sound, with lyrics that speak from the heart’s core.
Growing up in a home immersed in creative energy, her father created beats and recorded in their home studio, while her mother designed fashion for runways, live theater, film, video and TV. Under the tutelage of her father, Nialanii started creating her music from a very young age. She eventually learned to speak and understand the language of music production and sound engineering.
Creating her anticipated next single Paradise, Nialanii was blessed with an opportunity to record with the highly skilled Dawson of Junxion Sound Recording Studio in Las Vegas. From this synergy of creativity, vocal ability, technical skill, and software wizardry, Paradise was born!
Like the masterful mix of her ethnicities and cultures, Nialanii blends soul with determination, adds a boost of hard work, and finishes with a heaping splash of sweetness from Aloha Spirit!
Be mesmerized as you’re taken on a musical journey to Paradise. The experience begins Dec. 28th , on these streaming platforms:
https://musics.link/nialani
Follow Nialanii: https://www.instagram.com/nialanii/
Contact: nialaniibusiness@gmail.com
