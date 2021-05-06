Hawaii raised R&B artist Nialanii releases new single "Turn to me"
"Turn to me" will be Nialanii's fourth song available on all music platformsKAPAA, HAWAII, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine you’re on a beautiful sandy beach in Hawaii. The sun hugs you with warmth, the mist of the ocean caresses your skin. What completes this euphoric experience is the silky fusion of an angelic yet soulful voice. This voice coupled with addictive rhythm and riffs, penetrates your soul through your ears.
Nialanii moved to California to earn her degree and pursue a career in music, but eventually had to fly back home amidst the pandemic. However, that didn’t stop the 20-year old artist from making moves to achieve her music goals.
Hiking one of the picturesque trails on the Garden Isle, inspiration for her latest creation manifested. Nialanii’s new single “Turn to me” was written by her and recorded by Andrew Vastola at Mauka View Studio in Princeville, Kauai.
“Turn to me” reflects some of Nialanii’s favorite musicians such as Michael Jackson and Brandy - giving off a smooth, old school R&B feel.
An exceptional blend of cultures, Nialanii is of Black and Filipino ethnicity. As a third generation Filipina raised in Hawaii, the spirit of Aloha completes the magical concoction of her ancestry. “Nia”, meaning purpose in Swahili, “Lani” meaning heavenly in Hawaiian, it is with heavenly purpose her music lifts our spirits and soothes our souls.
Nialanii