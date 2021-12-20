Conquest Cyber Announces Executive Team Growth, Including Addition of Gerard Amaro as Executive Director and CRO
With the expansion of their Nashville office, Conquest Cyber has included growth-focused executive team additions to lead into 2022.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Cyber announces its on-going company growth with the addition of new executive team members, Gerard Amaro and Mercedes Jorge. Additionally, current team members Sarah Nurse, Dan McIntyre, and Doug Kim have recently been promoted to strategic positions throughout the company.
Gerard Amaro has been appointed as Conquest Cyber’s new Executive Director and CRO. Amaro transferred to Conquest from its sister company, United Data Technologies (UDT), where he co-founded and served as President. As CRO, he plans to build out his side of the organization with a focus in maintaining over 40% growth YoY.
“I am extremely excited to be joining Conquest and to be part of the mission. I believe that we have a unique opportunity to make an impact in the security space. I’m excited to be working with such a great team all focused on delivering the most important outcome of cyber resiliency to our current and future customers!” says Amaro.
Mercedes Jorge has joined the team as the Vice President of Marketing. Jorge has made the switch over to Conquest from ChenMed Inc., a large healthcare organization, where she served as Managing Director of Marketing Operations and Chief of Staff. In her new role at Conquest, she plans to focus on demand generation and establishing a new category in the market with ARMED and SCyOps, Conquest’s proprietary cyber risk management software.
Conquest Cyber is also proud to continue to support the growth of their current team members and highlight talent from within. Sarah Nurse has recently been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief of Staff. Dan McIntyre has been promoted from Vice President to Senior Vice President of Strategic Cyber Operations and interim Chief Technology Officer. Doug Kim has been promoted from Vice President to Senior Vice President of Cyber Risk.
Jeffrey J. Engle, Chairman and President of Conquest Cyber, is thrilled about the leadership additions saying, “The growth and success that we have achieved over the past three years has allowed us to attract some of the best and brightest team members. The promotions of Sarah, Dan and Doug reflect their impact on our preparation for the next stage of business and the confidence that the board and I have in their ability to lead us into the next phase. The addition of Gerard and Mercedes is going to continue fueling our growth and enable us to get our Integrated Cyber Resiliency Platform into the hands of the organizations across our critical sectors that desperately need it to gain a competitive edge.”
About Conquest Cyber
Conquest is an elite cyber security force that protects our nation’s defense and critical infrastructure sectors, including healthcare, energy, finance, and manufacturing. Conquest helps companies achieve cyber resilience and defend against cyber risk. Their cutting-edge tools provide unparalleled visibility, control, and protection they need to scale and grow with confidence.
In a digital world full of new invisible threats, Conquest stands guard 24/7/365 to protect our modern way of life.
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark PR
jess@pinksharkpr.com