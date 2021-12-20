Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of December 19, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
* PTPI / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (99.14)
Petros Pharmaceuticals tops this week’s list again with a score of 99.14. The latest short interest report, published on December 9, showed 2.1M shares shorted, corresponding to 24.4% of the total float and an increase of 2,470% over the prior month. The cost to borrow shares is a whopping 268%. Up until November 3, the company’s share price was in a long decline with little volume, closing at 1.7 on November 2. On November 3 the company’s price gapped up and since then, the share price has seen significant volatility in an upward trend, closing at 3.18 last week. Institutional ownership remains bearish as institutional investors reduced their average allocations by 34% in the most recent quarter.
* ISPC / iSpecimen, Inc. (98.49)
iSpecimen is second on this week’s list with a score of 98.49. As we reported last week, short interest jumped 4,400% from just 24K shares to 1.07M shares in one month, representing 19.96% of the total tradable float. The cost to borrow shares is extremely elevated at 178%. The institutional sentiment is mixed: The total number of disclosed owners increased by 71% (to twelve) but total shares owned by institutions declined by 18% in the most recent quarter.
* RELI / Reliance Global Group, Inc. (98.05)
Reliance Global is third on this week’s list with a score of 98.05. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 170K shares, up 147% from the prior month and representing 34% of total public float. The cost to borrow shares is 89%, which although low compared to this week’s list, is exceedingly high. Institutional sentiment in RELI is low, as total shares owned by institutions declined by 9% in the most recent quarter.
* VLON / Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (97.28)
Vallon Pharmaceuticals is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 97.28. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ on December 9 is 727K shares, up 855% from the prior month and representing 22% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 60%. The institutional sentiment is mixed, with a 13% change in disclosed owners in the most recent quarter by a 32% decline in shares owned.
* LGVN / Longeveron, Inc. (96.69)
Last on this week’s list is Longeveron, with a score of 96.69. Raw short interest is 1.2M shares, up 477% from the prior month and representing 30% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 153%, which is high. Like some of the others on this week’s list, institutional sentiment is mixed, with a 10% increase in disclosed owners in the most recent quarter and a 15% decline in total shares owned by institutions. The average portfolio allocation decreased by 15%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
