The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 from The Futurist Institute Becomes #1 New Release on Amazon
#1 New Release status underscores the importance of AI, Automation, Robots, and other technologies in 2022 as businesses and industries adapt to challenges.
It's exciting to see The Robot and Automation Almanac getting attention. The #1 New Release ranking on Amazon underscores the increasing importance of AI, Automation, Robots, and Robotics.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute released the fifth annual edition of The Robot and Automation Almanac on 14 December 2021. This book is now ranked a #1 New Release on Amazon.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 is an innovative work published by Prestige Professional Publishing. It contains essays from over 20 robot and automation experts, executives, practitioners, and investors that all answer one question: What will happen in the fields of robots, automation, and AI in 2022?
Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist institute and the world's leading financial futurist, has been the driving force and editor behind The Robot and Automation Almanac. "Previous editions of The Robot and Automation Almanac have been #1 New Releases and even official #1 Bestsellers on Amazon. I am pleased to see the 2022 edition of this work gaining traction and getting positive attention." Schenker shared. As for the general interest in this topic, Schenker noted that "Robots, automation, and AI have become more critical than ever in the wake of COVID-19, especially against a backdrop of high inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, goods shortages, labor market tightness, and COVID variant risks."
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 includes essays evaluating future opportunities, changes, and developments for robots, automation, and AI as well as the supply chain, the metaverse, NFTs, and more. The impressive list of contributors this year includes:
- Michael Walton of Microsoft
- Bruce Welty of Locus Robotics
- Jim Rice of MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics
- Shannon McGurk of the USMC Special Operations
- Dr Djamila Amimer of Mind Senses Global
- Jason Gouw of Cubit
- Bruce Bleikamp of Material Handling Systems, Inc.
- Steven LaFevers of Hyster Company
- Kevin Paramore of Yale Materials Handling Corporation
- Louie Kangeter at Fanbasis
- Anton Larsson of Kollmorgen
- Thomas Evans, Ph.D. of Honeywell
- Kaleb Steinhauer of Genesis Dimensions
- Nawfal Patel of Google
- Shane Istre of Digital Twin Studios
- Rob Handfield of North Carolina State University
- Martin Buehler of Wavemaker Labs
- Lorenzo Carver at Brainsprays.com
- Daniel Stanton of Mr. Supply Chain
- Pat Davison of MHI
- Crystal Parrott of Plus One Robotics
- Mark Manning of iTRACE Technologies, Inc. and NFT Degree
Jason Schenker edited as well as contributed to The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022. He has written 34 books, including Jobs for Robots, The Future After COVID, The Promise of Blockchain, The Future of Finance After COVID, and Quantum: Computing Nouveau. He is also the President of Prestige Economics and Co-Founder of NFT Degree.
"This is our most exciting edition of The Robot and Automation Almanac yet," Schenker noted. "The history of robots and automation is being written now, and I am very excited that The Robot and Automation Almanac and all of its contributors are part of that history."
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2022 was published by Prestige Professional Publishing and it can be ordered online at www.RobotAlmanac.com
