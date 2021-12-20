How An Olympic Medalist Punked Starbucks: Only on UnChainedTV

Use this QR code to find the link you prefer to download the FREE UnChainedTV APP Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch UnChainedTV: Unchain Your Brain with life-changing FREE TV!

I call it Brandalsim."” — Dotsie Bausch

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotsie Bausch is an Olympic medalist who is fed up with having to pay extra for plant-based milk at Starbucks. After asking nicely for the coffee giant to nix its upcharge for almond, soy and oat milk, Bausch decided she would engage in what she calls Brandalism. She thought it important because Starbucks has admitted, in its own corporate statements, that "...dairy is the biggest contributor to Starbucks carbon footprint and the second highest contributor to water withdrawal. To reach our planet positive goals, we must innovate..."

Now, only on UnChainedTV, get the inside story - in her own words - of how this Olympian punked Starbucks and the mainstream news media to raise awareness of the high carbon footprint of cow's milk and what she calls the high level of lactose intolerance amongst a huge percentage of the public. Dotsie Bausch rode onto the 2012 Olympic podium as the oldest athlete in history in her cycling discipline, a remarkable feat powered by her plant-based diet. Now retired from competition, she pours her passion into compassionate missions to change and save lives. She is the founder of Switch4Good, a registered 501(c)(3).

UnChainedTV is a new streaming television network that covers climate change, human health and animal welfare issues, showcasing documentaries, cooking shows, athlete profiles and lectures that highlight the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle. Starbucks is invited on any time to respond to Bausch's complaints about the unfairness of charging extra for plant-based products that have a lower carbon footprint than dairy milk at a time when the company asserts that is committed to sustainability, saying in its public statements that, "...it’s our responsibility to help drive solutions that support both people and our planet...” Dotsie Bausch's interview is streaming under the UnChainedTV NEWS tab.

