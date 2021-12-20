Biohackers Magazine Featuring Expert, Melanie Avalon is available
The New Biohackers Magazine issue #11 Featuring Expert, Melanie Avalon is available
So if you think it’s better to quote, eat early, if it’s more sustainable for you and you can stick to fasting by eating later, I think that’s probably better”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATE, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBORGMEDIAL LLC is delighted to announce the release of Issue BIOHACKERS Magazine #11 featuring an exclusive interview with Podcast Host, Expert Biohacker, and Published Author, Melanie Avalon!
— Melanie Avalon
Discover Melanie's best biohacking practices, her top supplement, and her unique perspective on the pandemic as the Biohackers' Magazine team sits down with this inspiring and kind leader in the Biohacking and Health Optimization Industry.
Read more from this fascinating interview by checking out our website biohackersmagazine.com to download the issue and learn firsthand all the habits and ideologies held by one of biohacking's most respected leaders, Melanie Avalon. All of this and more can be found in this month's recent issue, including: -
BIOHACKS TO EXTEND LONGEVITY, TOP FIVE NOOTROPICS, WHAT’S IN YOUR WATER? & MORE!!
About Biohackers Magazine
The first magazine about Biohacking and Self Optimization, Biohackers' Magazine is entirely committed to sharing all the essential hacks, updates and trends from the Biohacking World with the community at large. Biohackers' Magazine believes that becoming better everyday in every way is what life is all about. They write and publish articles backed by true user-based stories and science while posting them all on one, easy-to-find resource. True believers in the philosophy of self-care and self-loving, the magazine is in tune with the philosophy of selflessness.
From the studious pupil to the laid-back islander, the magazine writes for all people and strives to have something of value for everyone in every issue. They are dedicated to bringing readers the new updates of the Biohacking industry, so you can spend less time searching, and more time hacking. #HackOn
About Melanie Avalon
Melanie holds a certification in Holistic Nutrition from the American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA), and is certified as a Wine Specialist by the internationally renowned Wine And Spirits Education Trust (WSET), achieving a perfect score for Level II. She actively researches medical literature to stay current on the science of health. Melanie’s obsession with the science of fat burning began after many failed dietary escapades. When she stumbled upon the substantial and healthy means of weight loss via dietary composition (low carb/Paleo) and timing (intermittent fasting), it sparked a fire to perfect a dietary lifestyle for effortless weight management and health. Melanie’s health and fitness knowledge comes from tireless research and self-experimentation.
Melanie studied in the literary-based “Thematic Option” honors program at the University of Southern California. While at USC, Melanie presented in the annual Thematic Option Research Conference, received the Louise Kerckhoff scholarship for her paper “Charcot's Oppressive Hysteria: Vindicated Today?,” and contributed her “Diary of A Crazy Woman” editorial series to the Delta Kappa Alpha film fraternity’s newsletter. She later Melanie published the #1 Amazon best seller, The What When Wine Diet: Paleo and Intermittent Fasting for Health and Weight Loss. With the success of the book, she signed with her dream literary agent, Celeste Fine and her team at Sterling Lord Literistic, for a re-release of a substantially updated version of her book, What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine .
About Cyborgmedia LLC.
Cybormedia LLC Producers of No Plan B hosted by Jean Fallacara, discussing human optimization and the future of Biohacking with the industry experts, and behind Cyborggainz the web platform founded by Jean Fallacara that uses functional neuroscience applied to sports & fitness. Involving neuroplasticity, biohacking, science, cognitive functions, technology, and nature, to enhance physical performance and live healthier.
