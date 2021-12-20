Napa Estate of Celeste White Now Offering Famed Horse Rock Olive Oil for Holiday Season
Historic Horse Rock Olive Oil from the Napa Estate of Celeste White is now available for purchase for the holiday season and New Year's gifts
We’re committed to the hand-crafted approach that guarantees Horse Rock Olive Oil's top-shelf quality.”NAPA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horse Rock Olive Oil from Celeste White of Napa and her family ranch is now available for purchase this Holiday, Christmas and New Year’s Season.
— Celeste White of Napa, Proprietor, Horse Rock Olive Oil
Horse Rock Olive Oil is considered one of the finest olive oils produced in the Napa Valley. It has been called “the grand olive oil” by French vintner Jean-Charles Boisset, proprietor of the Boisset Collection in the Napa Valley. It is offered exclusively via the farm’s website. Produced by Celeste White and her husband Robert White of Napa, the olive oil is highly sought after by cooks and gourmets.
Historic lands and polo fields now produces famed Horse Rock Olive Oil
A property long known for its affinity with horses, the neighborhood includes White Rock Vineyard and Winery, the site of the former Tevis Field Polo Club, founded by William “Will” Tevis.
At the time Tevis purchased the land, the club encompassed the entire area of Loma Vista Drive, including the Loma Vista Ranch, now known as the Horse Rock Olive Grove.
Will Tevis was also known as “The Iron Man of California.” Born in 1891, he was an active proponent of the sport of polo in California. He was a colorful character who planted olive groves and vineyards and who played polo for over 60 years and reached a lofty 6 goal handicap, eventually landing him in the United States Polo Association Hall of Fame.
Highly regarded for his superb skills as a horseman, Tevis helped launch the famous 100 mile endurance ride known as the “Tevis Cup” which takes place near Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of California.
Will Tevis’s grandfather was Lloyd Tevis (1824-1899) a lawyer from Kentucky. He migrated to California to join the gold rush in the spring of 1849. He didn’t strike real gold but he did acquire significant amounts of property and land grants so he found gold instead as an owner of gold and silver mines and became a principal owner of the California Steam Navigation Company and Pacific Ice Company.
Lloyd Tevis bought 1,300 miles of stagecoach lines in California, horse-drawn streetcar lines in San Francisco, and ranch lands with thousands of head of cattle and sheep.
In later years Lloyd Tevis formed the Pacific Union Express Company with Leland Stanford, Mark Hopkins, Charles Crocker, Darius Ogden Mills and H.D. Bacon. He was also elected the President of Wells Fargo in 1872 and served in that role for 20 years.
Tevis was also one of the promoters of the Southern Pacific Railroad and acted as president after its acquisition of the Big Four – Stanford, Hopkins, Crocker and Huntington.
His grandson Will inherited his love of land acquisition and of horses and developed Loma Vista as a horse retreat for his weekend polo. For years polo matches and parties were common during summers and weekends with players and their families coming from San Francisco and the Central Valley.
Horse Rock Olive Oil
Loma Vista (now Horse Rock) hosted outstanding personalities in polo and polo ponies were honored each year with awards. It is fitting that Will Tevis was honored by being inducted into the Polo Hall of Fame. Horse Rock Olive Oil continues its homage to horses and polo with horses living and polo being played alongside the Horse Rock Olive Oil trees.
The olive oil produced on the estate in small batch quantities is made by proprietor Celeste White of Napa and her husband Dr. Robert White of Napa.
It is lovingly crafted from the fruit of 150-year-old Mission olive trees that were planted around the same time as the first grapevines in this world-famous wine growing region. The olive groves are located at an ideal elevation above the valley floor along the famous Silverado Trail, above the world-famous Stag’s Leap wine district.
Only 125 cases of Horse Rock Olive Oil are produced each year, making it an exclusive gourmet ingredient for those fortunate enough to acquire it. The farm maintains a mailing list of customers who would like to obtain an allocation of Horse Rock Olive Oil in future years.
“We’re committed to the hand-crafted approach that guarantees Horse Rock Olive Oil's top-shelf quality,” said Celeste White.
Sam Singer
Singer Associates Public Relations San Francisco
+1 510-644-3636
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn