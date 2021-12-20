Napa Estate of Celeste White Now Offering Famed Horse Rock Olive Oil for Holiday Season

Celeste White of Napa and her husband Robert handcraft each bottle of Horse Rock Olive Oil from their family estate.

Historic Horse Rock Olive Oil from the Napa Estate of Celeste White is now available for purchase for the holiday season and New Year's gifts

We’re committed to the hand-crafted approach that guarantees Horse Rock Olive Oil's top-shelf quality.” — Celeste White of Napa, Proprietor, Horse Rock Olive Oil