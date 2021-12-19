Submit Release
St Albans // Disorderly Conduct

CASE#: 21A2007316

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2021 at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Carl Danielson                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:           

              On 12/19/2021 at approximately 1400 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to the Georgia Maplefields for a male acting erratically in the store to include yelling at employees and threatening to steal items. Through investigation Troopers identified the male as Carl Danielson and subsequently issued him a trespass notice. Danielson was also issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/7/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/7/2022 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

