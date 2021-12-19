St Albans // Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A2007316
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/19/2021 at approximately 1400 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Carl Danielson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/19/2021 at approximately 1400 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks responded to the Georgia Maplefields for a male acting erratically in the store to include yelling at employees and threatening to steal items. Through investigation Troopers identified the male as Carl Danielson and subsequently issued him a trespass notice. Danielson was also issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on 02/7/2022 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/7/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993