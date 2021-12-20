Flower Turbines Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label
The Wind Tulips, small and innovative wind turbines by Flower Turbines, Inc., were attributed the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label.LONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment.
The Wind Tulips, small and innovative wind turbines that combine low noise, beauty, and efficiency by Flower Turbines, Inc., were attributed the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. It is thereby joining the #1000solutions challenge, an initiative by the Solar Impulse Foundation to select solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability and present them to decision-makers to fast-track their implementation.
Flower Turbines is a US company with an important branch in the EU that has the goal of making small wind as powerful a force in renewable energy as solar by using its multiple patents to create a wind turbine that meets all the needs of urban and suburban environments. It combines aerodynamic innovations with beautiful design and bird friendliness. Unlike other turbines, they make each other perform better when tightly packed together, so that they produce more energy per square meter in a windy area than solar. They also work very well with solar to balance a grid or microgrid, thereby decreasing the need for expensive battery storage. Flower Turbines is currently focusing on corporate and government clients. The products are active in the EU. Contact https://flowerturbines.com/contact-eu/. Manufacturing and sales are starting in the US. If you are interested in buying them when available, fill out the form at https://mailchi.mp/flowerturbines.com/contact-page
Flower Turbines also has a product line of e-bike on and off-grid charging stations. The off-grid products come with wind and/or solar energy.
Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
Flower Turbines is currently raising funds by Reg A+ equity crowdfunding. The round is closing Dec. 30, 2021. Here is a link to Flower Turbines’ investment site: https://invest.flowerturbines.com/
Offering Circular Link: https://rebrand.ly/OC-Flower-Turbines
Related Risks: https://rebrand.ly/Risks-Flower-Turbines
You should read the Offering Circular and risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.
In addition, as described in the Offering Circular, the Company retains the right to continue the offering beyond the Termination Date, in its sole discretion. Closing date filing:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001739997/000110465921120404/tm2128723-1_253g2.htm
To receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, the Wind Tulip was thoroughly assessed by a pool of independent experts according to 5 criteria covering the three main topics of Feasibility, Environmental and Profitability. All labelled solutions are part of the #1000solutions portfolio that will be presented to decision-makers in business and government by Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation. The aim of this initiative is to encourage the adoption of more ambitious environmental targets and fast-track the implementation of these solutions on a large scale.
The “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label is one of the first labels for positive impact businesses bringing together protection of the environment and financial viability, the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label is attributed following an assessment performed by external independent experts. In collaboration with renowned institutions, solutions applying for the label must go through a neutral methodology based on verified standards. This label serves as an award for clean and profitable solutions.
The Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to accelerating the implementation of clean and profitable solutions. Moreover, the Foundation is helping decision-makers in businesses and governments to achieve their environmental targets and adopt more ambitious energy policies, which are necessary to pull these solutions to market. A way to carry the success of the first solar-powered flight around the world further.
