- Food & Beverages
-
Undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg.
- Bosket Bread Company
Bosket Bread Company LLC of Leavenworth, Washington is recalling 54 units total of the 15 bread products, because it may contain undeclared soy, wheat, milk, sesame, or egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy, wheat, milk, sesame, egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Bosket Bread’s affected products were distributed to Dan’s Food Market, Sage Mt. Foods, and Rhubarb Market in Leavenworth, WA and Wenatchee, WA. The last date of distribution is December 15, 2021 and products have 6-day shelf life if keep at room temperature.
The affected bread products are packaged in plastic bags with the black Bosket Bread logo sticker on the front. There are no UPC, lot code, or date on packages.
There has been no illness have been reported to date.
|Product Name
|Contains Allergens
|Brand
|Net Wt
|8 Grain Bread
|Wheat, Soy, Milk
|Bosket Bread
|ranqe from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Baguettes
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Sourdough Dinner Rolls
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Rosemary Bread
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Ciabatta Loaves
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Cinnamon Bread
|Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1.5 lbs
|Cinnamon Rolls
|Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Country Loaf
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Brioche Dinner Rolls
|Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|English Muffin Bread
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Hotdog Buns
|Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Jalapeno Cheese Bread
|Wheat, Milk, Egg
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1.5 lbs
|Olive Bread (Kalamata olives)
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1 .5 lbs
|Sesame Buns
|Wheat, Soy, Milk, Egg, Sesame
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1.5 lbs
|Sourdough Bread
|Wheat
|Bosket Bread
|range from 1-1.5 lbs
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Washington Department of Agriculture.
Customers with a soy, wheat, milk, egg, or sesame allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it, or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the Bosket Bread Company at (509) 433-0016 or email to SALES@BOSKETBREAD.COM during the hours of 8:00-3:00pm PST.