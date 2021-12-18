Rebecca J. McDow AKA Bi-Polar Girl Producer & Host Completes Ivy's UPENN

Submit Release
I can tell my story because of the strong support from my husband, family, care team, and community!”
— Rebecca J. McDow

MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca J. McDow is the first in her immediate family to graduate college. Ms. McDow was accepted into the program after graduating with honors from Montgomery College (Maryland) with an Associates Degree while working full time, married and a mother. She is a veteran of the Iraq War and currently serves in the Department of Justice's Foreign Claims Settlement Commission, one of the last War Crimes Courts in the world. Ms. McDow also is diagnosed and living with Bi-Polar 2, OCD, and ADD. Ms. McDow is proud to continue in the legacy of her husband's family who graduated or studied at Penn - Joseph L. Pierce and Delilah W. Pierce. Her great-grandfather also served as a federal agent protecting the White House during President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Administration. Ms. McDow is the creator, producer, and co-host of Bi-Polar Girl Podcast heard in over 52 countries globally.

Recovery Unplugged LIVE featuring Stephen & Rebecca McDow of the Bipolar Girl Podcast

