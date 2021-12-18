Submit Release
Wanda L. Spence Talks Acting Career & Knowing Your Worth As A Woman

Wanda Spence On Stage, Annie

Wanda L. Spence Enterprises

Wanda Spence with family at US Embassy Rome where her visual art hung.

Know how to love yourself is the central theme during Wanda Spence's interview with Sallie Ann House.

My faith stands as a guiding beacon in my life. My talents are to serve people in my country and around the globe! The arts is a reflection of humanity and I'm blessed to help tell our story!”
— Wanda L. Spence, Actress

MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Wanda Spence sits with NIA 2X internet radio host Sallie Ann House to discuss her journey as an actress and performer in the arts. Ms. Spence has performed in Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard and The Pirates of Penzance, as well as, appeared in hit shows The Wire, House of Cards, and Law & Order. Wanda holds a Master's Degree from The George Washington University and is a surviver of domestic abuse. Ms. Spence is currently cast in award winning playwright Vickie L. Evans' The Gift, opening March 12, 2022 at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202. Ms. Spence is Great Niece of artist Delilah W. Pierce.

Enemy and the Victim Trailer

