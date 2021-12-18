Wanda L. Spence Talks Acting Career & Knowing Your Worth As A Woman
Know how to love yourself is the central theme during Wanda Spence's interview with Sallie Ann House.
MONROVIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Wanda Spence sits with NIA 2X internet radio host Sallie Ann House to discuss her journey as an actress and performer in the arts. Ms. Spence has performed in Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeomen of the Guard and The Pirates of Penzance, as well as, appeared in hit shows The Wire, House of Cards, and Law & Order. Wanda holds a Master's Degree from The George Washington University and is a surviver of domestic abuse. Ms. Spence is currently cast in award winning playwright Vickie L. Evans' The Gift, opening March 12, 2022 at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28202. Ms. Spence is Great Niece of artist Delilah W. Pierce.
Wanda L. Spence, Actress
Wanda L. Spence Enterprises
+1 301-651-4339
wls40@icloud.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Enemy and the Victim Trailer