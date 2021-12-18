Get It Done Queen Set to Launch Bootcamp to Help Authors Repurpose Books into Profitable Course
Courses are more in-depth and interactive than books. As a nonfiction author, your book is the solution to someone's problem and people are always looking for a solution.”STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self Publishing Strategist, Author and CEO of Get It Done Publishing, Ashley M. King, is gearing up to launch a Bootcamp to help authors repurpose their books into a profitable course.
— Ashley M. King
According to a research conducted by TechJury, the eLearning sector experienced an unprecedented growth during the pandemic. Moreover, with statistics indicating that there are more than 120 million Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) learners, experts are also predicting that the sector will quadruple by 2027.
Having experienced the value of creating her own online course, coupled with the staggering statistics on eLearning, King has crafted the Content 2 Course Bootcamp to help authors benefit from the exponential growth in the market.
The Content 2 Course Bootcamp is a 30 day bootcamp that provides a blueprint for authors to plan, create and scale their online course from scratch. Authors who enroll in this 30 day bootcamp will learn:
• How to choose the right topic for their course
• How to validate and structure the course
• How to make the course evergreen year after year
• How to presell the course without Facebook Ads
But that’s not all. Course participants will be surrounded by a community that support their growth as they build their course. They will also have access to live weekly Q&A sessions and feedback from King.
Widely known as ‘The Get It Done Queen’, King is the author of six books and has helped scores of individuals tell their story by writing their book. She is also the creator of the Get It Done Book Camp, which boasts over 250 students. When asked to share the motivation for launching her latest course, she explained: “Courses are more in-depth and interactive than books. That’s why I want to teach other authors how to leverage their book's content to create a course that offers a transformational change with their audience. As a nonfiction author, your book is the solution to someone's problem and people are always looking for a solution. This 30-day bootcamp will help authors create a profitable solution and position themselves as an authority in their field.”
The Content 2 Course Bootcamp is scheduled for launch on January 3, 2022. For further information or to register for the course, visit: www.ashleymking.com/courses.
