Thủ Đức housing market maintains development

VIETNAM, December 18 -

A view of Thủ Đức City in HCM City. — Photo vietnamplus.vn

HÀ NỘI — The real estate market in Thủ Đức City is forecast to develop strongly by the year-end despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Savills Vietnam.

Thủ Đức City was established on January 1, 2021. Before and after deciding to develop the city, real estate transactions in this market have increased in both quantity and price. This is a common performance of the property market in urban areas and towns when being converted to a city that makes a more attraction for this property market.

Dr Sử Ngọc Khương, senior director of Savills Vietnam, said the Thủ Đức property market has seen an increase in expensive apartment projects with rapid liquidity at the price of more than VNĐ100 million per sq.m. The supply is not much, while the demand of the people is real, so it is not surprising at the appearance of this property product.

“House and apartment products in the Thủ Đức City have recorded much higher prices than before due to many factors, including information on the establishment of 'a city within a city'. This will increase the level of investment and budget in technical, social and transportation infrastructure in this area,” Khương said.

The supply of apartments in HCM City is very limited. Districts that are close to the city centre of ​​District 1, including the old District 2, Phú Nhuận, Bình Thạnh and District 3, have a decreasing land fund. District 9 and Thủ Đức City near District 1 and District 3 are expected to have strong development on the property market, according to Khương.

Real estate investors have grasped the favourable conditions on land fund and planning, and people's needs to design a project in accordance with expectations of the market. This also makes the investors change their pricing strategy.

Khương said: “For customers who buy to live, the end of the year is a good opportunity for them to own a home in the context of a limited supply in the market. They should choose products of reputable developers.”

The luxury and high-end real estate segment is not for customers who want a quick investment because the liquidity for those products on the secondary market is not easy. The customers of this product line often have financial ability.

The luxury and high-end housing projects having products meeting the customers’ needs and reputable investors have had quick transactions, according to Khương.

Although the pandemic is still a challenge, affecting the economic growth rate, the residential real estate market is forecasted to always be hot with high demand, especially in big cities like Hà Nội and HCM City, according to Savills Việt Nam.

At the year-end, a number of expensive apartment projects in both Hà Nội and HCM City have been sold outright after launching. This is also a factor to make the investor push the price up. However, the project's legal procedure is still a difficulty for these investors.

Meanwhile, the land fund is limited in the urban centre, so for projects with good locations, a higher price than before is inevitable.

However, products with affordable and medium prices always are large segments of the urban real estate market. The demand for those products will stay at a high level.

Meanwhile, the supply of those products will continue to be limited because the pandemic affects the development of the products as scheduled, making offered prices for them increase. VNS