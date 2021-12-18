Limo Rental in San Diego Made Affordable
A new limo rental app makes San Diego limo and party bus rental affordable by creating a seamless customer experience using automation and software.
San Diego Limo Rental Services Evolved”SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new limo rental app makes San Diego limo and party bus rental affordable by creating a seamless customer experience using automation and software. A Texas software company that has created a limo booking software app launched a platform to help limo and luxury transportation companies with booking automation, lead generation, lead management, analytics generation, reporting, and staffing shortages. Covid-19 has devastated the limo and party bus rental markets and the LimoHive App is here to bring back profitability to the industry. This limousine app is being launched in San Diego as a test market in early 2022. The San Diego limo booking app will partner with the top San Diego Limo Rental Service Company and the top San Diego Party Bus Rental Services Company.
— New Limo Booking App for San Diego
The LimoHive.com App will provide much-needed leads and automation to an industry plagued by staffing shortages, increase costs of licensing, insurance, and fuel as well as less demand for limousines companies' services. This lowers the number of marketing dollars limousine companies in San Diego need to spend to fill their lead pipelines, reduces the size of employees needed to operate the company, and returns profitability to the transportation industry which has been due for an upgrade.
The Limo Hive booking app will also provide an easy, automated seamless booking experience for customers looking to gather information on multiple companies quickly, obtain more affordable limo rental rates and cheaper party bus rental pricing. In addition, this transportation booking software will hold client history, organize their transportation logistics, provide notifications as to when their trip is, where their driver is, ability to change reservations mid-trip, and also provides a limo rental discount passed on to the client via the volume limo pricing the Limohive receives from transportation companies.
According to a study on transportation consumers using google analytics, the majority of San Diego limo rental clients use limousines and party buses for wedding transportation, airport shuttles, birthday parties, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, prom limos, homecoming party buses, wine tours, brewery tours, nightlife limousines, party bus tailgating events, and Quinceañera. LimoHive will be offering all of these limo services and more its new platform and hopes to expand to other cities within 2022.
