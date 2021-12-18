Submit Release
News Search

There were 377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,805 in the last 365 days.

Limo Rental in San Diego Made Affordable

best limo rental san diego

limo rental san diego

best San Diego limo rental and party bus rental

top San Diego limo rental and party bus rental

best Party Bus Rental San Diego

Party Bus Rental San Diego

San Diego limo rental services company limo app

San Diego Limo Booking Software

best san diego limousines

limo rental service in San Diego

A new limo rental app makes San Diego limo and party bus rental affordable by creating a seamless customer experience using automation and software.

San Diego Limo Rental Services Evolved”
— New Limo Booking App for San Diego
SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new limo rental app makes San Diego limo and party bus rental affordable by creating a seamless customer experience using automation and software. A Texas software company that has created a limo booking software app launched a platform to help limo and luxury transportation companies with booking automation, lead generation, lead management, analytics generation, reporting, and staffing shortages. Covid-19 has devastated the limo and party bus rental markets and the LimoHive App is here to bring back profitability to the industry. This limousine app is being launched in San Diego as a test market in early 2022. The San Diego limo booking app will partner with the top San Diego Limo Rental Service Company and the top San Diego Party Bus Rental Services Company.

The LimoHive.com App will provide much-needed leads and automation to an industry plagued by staffing shortages, increase costs of licensing, insurance, and fuel as well as less demand for limousines companies' services. This lowers the number of marketing dollars limousine companies in San Diego need to spend to fill their lead pipelines, reduces the size of employees needed to operate the company, and returns profitability to the transportation industry which has been due for an upgrade.

The Limo Hive booking app will also provide an easy, automated seamless booking experience for customers looking to gather information on multiple companies quickly, obtain more affordable limo rental rates and cheaper party bus rental pricing. In addition, this transportation booking software will hold client history, organize their transportation logistics, provide notifications as to when their trip is, where their driver is, ability to change reservations mid-trip, and also provides a limo rental discount passed on to the client via the volume limo pricing the Limohive receives from transportation companies.

According to a study on transportation consumers using google analytics, the majority of San Diego limo rental clients use limousines and party buses for wedding transportation, airport shuttles, birthday parties, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, prom limos, homecoming party buses, wine tours, brewery tours, nightlife limousines, party bus tailgating events, and Quinceañera. LimoHive will be offering all of these limo services and more its new platform and hopes to expand to other cities within 2022.

Erik Avery
diqseo.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

San Diego Limo Rental Services Company

You just read:

Limo Rental in San Diego Made Affordable

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.