Alteration of Stamp Issue Plan of Year 2022

MACAU, December 17 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that “Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022” will be included on the Issue Plan 2022, which marks the 24th Olympic Winter Games held in Beijing, and will be issued on 25th January 2022.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.