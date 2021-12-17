Submit Release
Alteration of Stamp Issue Plan of Year 2022

MACAU, December 17 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that “Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022” will be included on the Issue Plan 2022, which marks the 24th Olympic Winter Games held in Beijing, and will be issued on 25th  January 2022.

