Prime Minister extends greetings to Qatar celebrating its National Day

LITHUANIA, December 17 - On behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has sent a message of greetings to Qatar celebrating its National Day.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to share my belief that the friendly relations and cooperation between Lithuania and Qatar will be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of our two countries and the people. On this special occasion, I sincerely wish the Qatari Government and all the people of Qatar unity, prosperity, and wellbeing’, reads Prime Minister’s letter.

