Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,169 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Ordering New Philatelic Products

MACAU, December 17 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:

Product Name: Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Issue Date: 25/01/2022

Ordering Period: 18/12/2021 – 04/01/2022

Note: Orders of this issue will only be collected at the Philatelic Shop of General Post

Office. Mailing service will not be provided.

Product Type   

Unit Price (MOP)

Stamps Set

17.00

Sheetlet (4 sets/sheet)

68.00

Souvenir Sheet

14.00

First Day Cover with Stamps Set

23.00

First Day Cover with Souvenir Sheet

20.00

Information Brochure with Stamps Set

24.00

Information Brochure with Souvenir Sheet

21.00

Presentation Pack

130.00

You just read:

Notice of Ordering New Philatelic Products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.