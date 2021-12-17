Notice of Ordering New Philatelic Products
MACAU, December 17 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:
Product Name: Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022
Issue Date: 25/01/2022
Ordering Period: 18/12/2021 – 04/01/2022
Note: Orders of this issue will only be collected at the Philatelic Shop of General Post
Office. Mailing service will not be provided.
|
Product Type
|
Unit Price (MOP)
|
Stamps Set
|
17.00
|
Sheetlet (4 sets/sheet)
|
68.00
|
Souvenir Sheet
|
14.00
|
First Day Cover with Stamps Set
|
23.00
|
First Day Cover with Souvenir Sheet
|
20.00
|
Information Brochure with Stamps Set
|
24.00
|
Information Brochure with Souvenir Sheet
|
21.00
|
Presentation Pack
|
130.00