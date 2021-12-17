Notice of Ordering New Philatelic Products

MACAU, December 17 - To facilitate the public and philatelists in ordering new philatelic products, please note the following:

Product Name: Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

Issue Date: 25/01/2022

Ordering Period: 18/12/2021 – 04/01/2022

Note: Orders of this issue will only be collected at the Philatelic Shop of General Post

Office. Mailing service will not be provided.