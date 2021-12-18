6th Circuit: OSHA Vaccine Mandate No Longer On Hold; Utah Not Immediately Affected

SALT LAKE CITY — As a result of today’s ruling from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued this statement:

“Late today, we were disappointed to learn that the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the nationwide stay on the vaccine mandate for private businesses employing more than 100 people. Utah and several dozen states intend to seek immediate, emergency relief with the U.S. Supreme Court. We remain confident that the Court will agree that the mandate is unconstitutional federal overreach. Regardless, this ruling does not immediately affect Utah because our state’s OSHA Division has not adopted the rule.”

Read the 6th Circuit Court Order here.

###

