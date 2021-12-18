Shares end week on a positive note

VIETNAM, December 18 -

A corner of the Venica real estate project, which is built by Khang Điền House Trading and Investment JSC (KDH). KDH rose 4.13 per cent Friday. — Photo Khang Điền House

HÀ NỘI - Vietnamese markets ended the week on a positive note thanks to blue-chips but the at-the-closing (ATC) session witnessed strong volatility during the portfolio restructuring of two ETFs, V.N.M and FTSE.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index rose 0.22 per cent to end at 1,479.79 points.

The index had risen 0.08 per cent to end Thursday at 1,476.61 points.

The market's breadth was neutral with 217 gainers and 227 losers.

Liquidity increased compared to the previous session with 1.1 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ34.5 trillion (US$1.5 billion).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, gained 0.22 per cent, to end at 1,513.56 points. Fifteen out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket posted gains, while 13 decreased.

In the VN-30 basket, Khang Điền House (KDH) was the biggest gainer with a rise of 4 per cent. SSI Securities Inc (SSI) bounced up more than 3 per cent. Vingroup (VIC), Vinhomes (VHM) and Vincom Retail (VRE) all surpassed 2 per cent.

On the downside, Vietcombank (VCB) and Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR) fell over 2 per cent.

Securities stocks attracted cash flow with notable gainers including SSI Securities Inc (SSI), VNDirect Securities Co (VND), Việt Capital Inc (VCI), Saigon-Hanoi Securities Co (SHS) and Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HCM). Everest Securities Joint Stock Company (EVS) and Tân Việt Securities (TVS) both hit the daily limit gain of 7 per cent.

Agri-forestry-fishery stocks were sold strongly, causing this sector's index to plunge. Of which, Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC (HNG) and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Company (HAG) dropped to the floor prices at the end of the session.

Fourteen out of 25 sector indices on the stock market posted gains, including retail, real estate, seafood production, securities, insurance and IT.

On the other side, losers were wholesale, healthcare, oil and gas, banking, rubber production, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, construction materials and logistics.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 0.18 per cent to end Friday at 456.20 points.

The index had gained 0.73 per cent, to end Thursday at 457.03 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ3.8 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 140.2 million shares. — VNS