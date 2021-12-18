Construction of solid waste-to-energy plant started in Bắc Ninh

VIETNAM, December 18 - Delegates press the button to start the project of a solid waste-to-energy plant in the northern province of Bắc Ninh. — VNA/VNS Photo

BẮC NINH — T&J Green Energy Company Limited (T&J Co Ltd) held an investment signing ceremony and kicked off the project of a solid waste-to-energy plant in the northern province of Bắc Ninh on Thursday.

Vũ Mạnh Tiến, general director of T&J Co Ltd said that the plant had a capacity of handling 500 tonnes of waste per day, with a power generation efficiency of 11.6 MW.

The project is invested on an area of ​​nearly five hectares in Ngũ Thái commune, Thuận Thành district, Bắc Ninh province.

The total investment is about US$58 million; in which, the Japanese Ministry of the Environment funded $18 million, International Finance Corporation $30 million, and the rest is the counterpart capital of the investor.

It is expected that the project will be completed and put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2023. When put into operation, this project will add about 100 million kWh per year to the national grid.

Vice chairman of the provincial People's Committee Đào Quang Khải emphasised that this was one of four high-tech waste-to-energy projects approved by the authority.

Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio said that the project was the manifestation of Japan-Việt Nam friendship, adding that it had become a model for other localities to implement projects on energy recovery from waste combustion.

He also said that Japan hoped to provide further support to other projects linked to carbon mitigation in the future. — VNS