Province Thanks Teachers For Making The First Half Of The 2021-22 School Year A Success

CANADA, December 17 - Released on December 17, 2021

The Government of Saskatchewan is thanking teachers and school support staff for ensuring tens of thousands of students had a more normal in-class experience this fall. The leadership shown by educators, school support staff and school division administration province-wide during the first half of the 2021-22 school year was invaluable. Saskatchewan schools helped prioritize the importance of in-class learning and their important work in supporting students has been instrumental.

"The vast majority of students in Saskatchewan were in class and in person for the first half of the school year and I thank all those who made this possible," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "In person and extracurricular learning are so important to youth development and something we want to ensure all kids have access to."

The majority of the more than 190,000 students in the province were back in-class with friends and able to take part in sports, arts and other activities that help build a well-rounded educational experience. The government is grateful to the education sector for making this year a more normal school year.

The Government of Saskatchewan has made more than $150 million available to ensure students and staff remain safe through the pandemic. Schools plan to spend nearly $35.9 million to help support students and staff for the 2021-22 school year. The funding helps students who have been affected by the pandemic, engages students and families that may have had low attendance in the past year, supports student mental health, and continues investment in enhanced sanitation and PPE.

