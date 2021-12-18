St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for information *UPDATE*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A4007159
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime during the night of 12/13/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2795 Ryegate Road, East Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Doug Murray Enterprises, LLC
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime on the night of 12/13/2021, a pallet of wood pellets was taken from a garage at the address above. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Vermont State Police received a still shot of the suspected vehicle involved in the burglary (attached to press release). The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan.
COURT ACTION: Pending investigation
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
