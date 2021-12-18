St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for information *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A4007159

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime during the night of 12/13/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2795 Ryegate Road, East Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VICTIM: Doug Murray Enterprises, LLC

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime on the night of 12/13/2021, a pallet of wood pellets was taken from a garage at the address above. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Trooper Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111). Vermont State Police received a still shot of the suspected vehicle involved in the burglary (attached to press release). The vehicle appeared to be a dark colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

COURT ACTION: Pending investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585