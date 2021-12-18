Submit Release
News Search

There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,183 in the last 365 days.

Fentanyl Investigation Leads to Homicide Indictments

SHELBY COUNTY – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 25th Judicial Drug Task Force (DTF), and the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit (OCU) has resulted in the indictment of an Arlington man in connection with two fatal fentanyl overdoses.

On November 15th, agents and drug task force officers began an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Arlington area.  On November 18th, the investigation was expanded to include an ongoing effort by MPD’s OCU.  Yesterday, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hunter Logan (DOB: 11/21/91) with two counts of Second Degree Homicide.

Today, TBI, DTF, and MPD joined officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction in a probation search of Logan’s residence in the 5800 block of Reed Bend Cove in Arlington.  Suspected drugs and a weapon were seized.  Logan was taken into custody and booked into the Shelby County Jail on the two indicted counts of Second Degree Homicide, along with additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent.  At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Fentanyl Investigation Leads to Homicide Indictments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.